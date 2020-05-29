NOr is it by chance that the Dominican people have turned to support Tony Dandrades, who last Wednesday was involved in an altercation with Frederick Martínez (El Pachá) and Iván García, live, in “El Show del Mediodía” (Color Vision ).

“El Pachá” vilified the Univisión journalist, denigrating him even for his skin color. Yesterday the attacker explained through a video the reason for his actions against Dandrades, and also took the opportunity to apologize.

In the midst of an avalanche of criticism not only from people, but also from figures in the artistic and communication media, four important personalities from television, and who within Frederick’s career are a kind of advisers, colleagues and friends , they have made a call to restraint and good sense.

They have also asked for more respect for Dominican television, which according to what they analyze has focused only on obtaining ratings, leaving aside good content.

Nelson Javier

The distinguished communicator from Santiago, Nelson Javier “El Cocodrilo”, is a kind of father to Frederick. He was the one who opened the doors of the radio in his native Santiago. Since then they have been linked with thanks and respect.

When speaking about the situation for LISTÍN DIARIO, Cocodrilo says he feels very sorry for the fact, since El Pachá is like his son and Tony a great friend, whom he admires, respects and thanks for having the country present on foreign television, as well that he would like to hear Frederick apologize to Dandrades.

“Tony Dandrades is a friend, he is a horseman and one of the people who represents us internationally. I am like a father of Frederick Martínez, I know him and when he takes a microphone in his hand nothing is surprising, anything can happen. I know that sometimes he expresses himself and many things that he says you feel in his heart. The Pasha was wrong and must ask for forgiveness. and Tony to accept forgiveness, that we want better television for our country, “says Nelson Javier.

Baptist Sunday

The television animator Domingo Bautista has been his mentor in television animation. Domingo created a style that gave way to a generation of drivers and a new way of carrying work in front of the cameras. In addition, they started the program “Con Domingo y El Pachá” together, which later became “Pégate y gana con El Pachá” (Color Vision). This time Domingo has called for conciliation and respect for viewers.

“I call for conciliation and harmony. May he reign in respect for the work we do, that prudence and good judgment must be sought in the heat of the situation. Tony and Frederick are two excellent people and you can have differences, but never come to aggression, always with a handle with height, “says Domingo.

On the subject, he adds that when the quality of television production falls, there is a great impact such as what happened last Wednesday in El Show del Mediodía. “The Pachá must tone down and more in these difficult times we live in, and must always advocate respect for his fellow men so that they respect him.”

Zoila Puello

The journalist Zoila Puello has always been a godmother of “El Pachá”. The advice and good wishes for his “restless godson” have never been lacking, but he will not think twice to correct him and pull his ears, as he always does, when he sees him “screw up”.

“The Pasha must be more careful with his colleagues. Tony Dandrades is a more than proven professional and has maintained ties with the country and its artists, “says Puello.

Then he adds: “The offense or that humiliation from Frederick to Tony was not good, much less on live television. We must criticize ourselves and see from within what will be the legacy that we will leave as television workers. That they tell us for having done a good job and not for carrying content based on scandals ”.

POSITION

Michael Miguel.

Michael Miguel Holguín is his battle partner. Together they assumed to give continuity to the legacy of Domingo Bautista with his style of animating on television. Holguín regrets that the contents of local television are based on ratings, no matter what is done, and not on a production that is part of the development of society. “The time has come for Dominican television to make the leap and society itself must demand a change.”