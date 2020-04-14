The days of Colby Covington in MMA they would be numbered.

It’s no secret that ‘Chaos’, the former 170-pound interim champion of the UFC, He has molded his character around what is known as a very typical villain of professional wrestling. It is for this reason that by 2021, the member of American Top Team hopes to emulate Ronda Rousey and make the leap to WWE.

“Ronda Rousey, the greatest fighter in MMA history. It’s good to learn from her to know how to deal with the transition from MMA to professional wrestling, ”Covington told What the Heck (via ESPN). “I think I will have a good understanding of that. I grew up doing amateur wrestling and I know how to act, I know how to sell and everyone knows I know how to entertain. So I think it will be a pretty subtle transition to WWE in 2021. “

Covington is no stranger to professional wrestling. In 2018, he appeared, along with other ATT members and the team’s owner, Dan lambert, in some episodes of Impact Wrestling, a company, previously called TNA, which a little over a decade ago pretended to be the competition of WWE.

If he were to become a member of Vince McMahon’s organization, Covington would be following in the footsteps of other ex-UFCs who recently switched to sports-entertainment as Cain Velasquez and Matt Riddle.