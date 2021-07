Scooter

Reaching the Sky, Episode 3: Resilience

In a new installment of the documentary ‘Reaching the Sky’ we continue to review Sky Brown’s trajectory towards the Tokyo Olympics. The 13-year-old skater is an example of improvement after overcoming an accident in which she suffered damage to her skull and broke her arm and several fingers. The young British woman recovered from this adversity thanks to an incredibly positive attitude.

