Reaching Q3 feels like pole position for Williams

Russell finished just eight milliseconds from entering Q3 last Saturday at the Red Bull Ring, and was in contention for points in the race before a power unit issue forced him to retire.

But the British driver put that frustration behind today as he struggled to enter Q3 for the first time in Williams’ colors, leaving out. Carlos Sainz, from Ferrari, in the last bars of Q2.

Russell was ninth after the first few runs of Q2, but the decision to switch to the medium tire, which was slower in theory than the soft one, didn’t cost him as he improved his time and moved on to Q3.

The Williams driver was able to qualify ninth, but it seems he will start eighth as Sebastian Vettel was sanctioned for blocking Fernando Alonso.

“It really felt like pole position for us,” Russell said in the Red Bull Ring paddock after qualifying.

“Getting into Q3 is one thing, but doing it on the medium tire is huge.”

“Obviously, we were debating before the session in what order we do Q2, if it’s soft first followed by middle, or vice versa. But we were very convinced that we didn’t want to be in the top 10 with soft.”

“Getting it is almost like a pole position, and it’s probably the most exciting thing I’ve had since I last won a race.”

George Russell, Williams FW43B

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Russell’s result is for Williams the first time in a Q3 since the 2018 Italian Grand Prix, while for the British driver it was the second time after qualifying second when he replaced Lewis Hamilton in Mercedes at the Sakhir GP of the year. past.

Williams will enter the race on Sunday in search of his first points since the 2019 German GP, ​​and with a real chance to try to beat both Haas and Alfa Romeo in the constructors’ championship.

Russell was optimistic about the team’s chances, believing that surrounding cars that come out on the soft compound tire may have a harder time.

“If we had done that last outing on the soft, it would have been really tough, because like I said, we don’t think we wanted to be on that soft tire,” Russell said.

“We are in an incredible position with the AlphaTauri ahead of us on the soft, (Lance) Stroll and probably Sebastian behind us on the soft as well.”

“We think that tire is going to be disastrous in the race. It seems like they know something that we don’t. Let’s hope they don’t.”

“We have the flexibility to do whatever we want with the strategy, while I think those guys are pretty tight.”

Russell’s performance came on the same day that Mercedes announced that Lewis Hamilton would remain with the team for two more years.

Russell is now in a direct fight with current Hamilton teammate Valtteri Bottas for the second Mercedes seat, having been part of the team’s junior driver program since 2017.

But Russell said he didn’t have in mind the decision Mercedes is about to make as he pursued his place in Q3.

“Regarding the timing, it’s not even on my mind,” Russell said.

“I’m just out week after week, I just want to show what I can do to everyone and myself, Williams and Mercedes, and I hope this just adds to that.”

