Reach Your Professional Goals – El Diario NY

This year, with the promise of returning to normalcy, he dreams of a better job, a better life, a better future. The Continuing Education and Workforce Development (CEWD) division at Hostos Community College will help you realize your dreams through quality educational instruction and job training in numerous industries.

As part of The City University of New York, Hostos and CEWD have as mission the upward socioeconomic mobility of their students and, in particular, of those who have historically been underrepresented in higher education. Each serves as a gateway to intellectual growth and a starting point for their students’ career success and transfer to advanced higher education programs. Specifically, the award-winning Division of Continuing Education and Workforce Development offers professional development courses and certified short-term workforce training programs, as it continues to be an educational agent for change, transforming and improving the quality of life. in the communities it has served for more than 50 years. Additionally, CEWD offers transitional language instruction for English as a Second Language students and promotes a multicultural environment for all students. The Adult Learning Center (ALC) at CEWD offers the academic skills and support services necessary for students to achieve a more productive life for themselves and their families. For those who have not completed middle / high school and / or need to develop their English language skills, instruction at the ALC offers students an opportunity to build a strong academic foundation and provides them with the tools to strengthen their skills. basic educational.

Fluency in English, along with a minimum of a high school diploma or its equivalent, are requirements to enroll in our certified job training programs. Through the ALC, you can become fluent in English, both spoken and written, with our English for Speakers of Other Languages ​​(ESOL) Program. The vision of our ESOL Program is to offer comprehensive instruction so that English Language Learners can achieve their professional goals and realize their full potential.

Since Hostos is a resource connector for the community we serve, our Bronx Center for Nonprofit Organizations offers workshops and trainings to management executives seeking to improve their leadership, management, organizational development and technical skills. CEWD also welcomes the opportunity to collaborate with organizations in various industries and develop and provide personalized training for employees.

No matter where your educational journey begins, Hostos CEWD will be there to guide you, whether you are seeking to enter a vibrant career or seeking a college degree and a brighter future. To that end, our Office of Career Services offers students career direction and employment options. As a trusted provider of continuing education and workforce development, CEWD has helped thousands of students realize their dreams. Earn valuable credentials, upgrade your skills, and increase your earning potential. We currently offer online courses that are affordable and convenient for your lifestyle, as the primary goal for CEWD is to provide affordable and accessible courses and programs that are tailored to the needs of our students.

Hostos CEWD offers a wide range of courses and certifications that will allow you to change or advance your career in high demand industries, including Allied Health, Cab, Commercial and Individual Driver’s Licenses, Information Technology, Construction, Counseling, Culinary Arts, Dental, Fitness and Nutrition, Finance and Business, Pest Control, Real Estate, Security Officer, Site Security, Certified Trades and Teaching.

Earn your High School Equivalent (HSE) diploma through our HSE Exam Preparation courses, which are offered in both English and Spanish. Research shows that a high school diploma will lead to a better job, better pay, and, more likely, access to job benefits. A diploma is also a prerequisite for college admission if that is your goal.

Allied Health Programs and Other Industries

Middle / High School Equivalency Diploma

English for Speakers of Other Languages