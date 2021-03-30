Rea, Redding, Bautista … Superbikes ‘heat up’ engines in Barcelona

03/30/2021 at 11:11 AM CEST

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya has started a most intense week with the first of the four test rounds of the MOTUL FIM Superbikes World Championship. Yesterday it was the turn of the FIM Supersport and Supersport 300 World Championships, the medium and small category presented by WorldSBK. And the queen class, with its stars and champion Jonathan Rea at the helm, will roll on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

The first day of the WorldSBK Supported Test was divided into a total of four rounds, two in the morning and two in the afternoon, with 70 participants. The largest grill, in Supersport 300 started led by the brazilian Tom kawakami (AD78 Team Brasil by MS Racing) with a time of 1: 56.444, two tenths behind the Turkish Bahattin Sofuoglu (Bibilion Yamaha MotoXRacing) and from Spanish Unai Orradre (Yamaha MS Racing).

In the afternoon session, the times improved thanks to the increase in temperature on the asphalt. With Sofuoglu In the lead, stopping the clock at 1: 54.867, the Turk was the only one to lose one minute and fifty-five seconds. The Spanish Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki) was second ahead, although half a second behind Sofuoglu’s masterful time.

On the other hand, the debutante Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) showed their good work in WorldSSP. Although facing his inaugural campaign in the championship, the experienced Moto2 and MotoE World Championship rider did not need more than a few laps to adjust to the bike and the tires. This led him to dominate the two disputed test rounds. In the morning, the Swiss was half a second faster than his immediate pursuer, Federico Caricasulo (GMT94 Yamaha) stopping the timer at 1: 45.242. His best time, even so, was about a second slower than the one he would set in the afternoon session (1: 44.603) –

This Tuesday, March 30, the participants of the FIM Supersport World Championship and FIM Supersport 300 World Championship will face another full day of training.

Tomorrow, both Team HRC WSBK and Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK will make their presentations. The first will do it at 10 a.m. and the second at 7 p.m. Both presentations will take place online. On the Circuit track we will witness the first comparison between the Kawasaki of champion Rea and the Ducati of Scott Redding, the rider who put the most pressure on the champion last season, intractable in recent years. We will also see the Spanish Alvaro Bautista and Tito Rabat, among other attractions of the test.