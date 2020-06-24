At the beginning of this month of June 2020 we learned that Re: ZERO – Starting Life in Another World: The Prophecy of the Throne would reach Nintendo Switch, but also to PlayStation 4 and PC in winter 2020, and that would have English texts, but with English and Japanese voices. However, now, and thanks to the New Game + Fest digital event that took place, a new trailer for this title has been revealed, in which we can see some of the adventures and stories that will await us if we decide to get a copy for one of these platforms where it will be available.

Re: ZERO – Starting Life in Another World: The Prophecy of the Throne is shown in a new trailer at the New Game + Fest

A month has passed since Subaru began a new life in another world when an emissary sent by the royal castle informs those present that the royal selection has been postponed, without giving any reason. Thus, this event makes Subaru and his friends take action to discover what has happened and, once they arrive in the capital of the kingdom of Lugunica, they discover that the Dragon Stone had prophesied that the competition would be held between five candidates, therefore one of the six present must be an impostor. What will happen in this story full of murders, betrayals and conspiracies? This is the premise of Re: ZERO – Starting Life in Another World: The Prophecy of the Throne, a visual novel for which we will still have to wait a few more months to enjoy, but of which we now have a new trailer, to make this expect something more bearable. And you, are you lovers of the genre of visual novels or is it not that you especially like them?

