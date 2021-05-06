Re-incorporating women into the workforce



Not all Hispanics have been able to return to their jobs.

Photo: Fernando Martínez / Impremedia

By: Kirsten Gillibrand May 05, 2021

Right now millions of women in the country agree that when it comes to work, everything goes against them, and they are absolutely right. Both Congress and state governments have failed to adjust to the realities of our modern economy. Working moms in particular require an improved and prudent infrastructure as the current system has been failing both them and their families for years, and now with the pandemic, the system is in shambles.

Since this crisis began, women have suffered most of the job losses caused by the pandemic. More than one in 11 Latinas were unemployed in December, nearly twice the number of white men out of work. Many had to leave the workforce because they did not have paid time off or the necessary support to care for their sick children or relatives. We are clear that neither these families nor our economy can recover without these women being able to return to their jobs. To do this, we have to invest in infrastructure.

The first thing is that children can go back to school, otherwise women will not be able to return to the workforce. That’s why I fought for the American Rescue Plan to include $ 130 billion so our schools can implement CDC guidelines, making necessary improvements to both the campuses and their heating, cooling and ventilation systems. (HVAC), as well as enforce measures that will make the return to school safe for teachers and students.

In addition, having to stay home due to illness or to care for a family member will not end the pandemic. This is why I urged President Biden to include paid family and medical leave as part of the American Families Plan. I am proud to see that your proposal includes measures inspired by the FAMILY Act that would create a universal and permanent paid leave program. I introduced the FAMILY Act for the first time in 2013, and now, not a decade later, we are about to implement a policy that will not only transform our economy but will stop forcing women to have to choose between taking care of their family or generate a salary.

We also need to invest in the economy of caring for people so that women can delegate the care of their children or aging parents to a trusted person during working hours. Right now, there are families who could wait up to five years to get the home care services that their elderly or disabled loved ones need. I’m pleased to see President Biden prioritize family care funding in the American Jobs Plan.

When we improve family care jobs with bills like the Domestic Workers Bill of Rights Act, the benefits are twofold. On the one hand, we help improve the lives of the people, primarily women of color who fill these jobs; and on the other, these jobs become more desirable, drawing more people into the family care workforce. This will help more families return to work more quickly.

It is also essential that we increase access to affordable, accessible and quality child care. The child care industry declined in the last year with providers facing rising costs and declining enrollments. Access to child care was already a problem before the pandemic. It just wasn’t available – in 2018 more than half the country was living in a so-called child care wilderness – and it was expensive. Child care for a baby could cost up to $ 15,000 a year.

Finally, we need to ensure that when women are able to return to employment they have a fair and equitable salary. We need to increase the minimum wage to $ 15 an hour because $ 7.25 an hour is not enough to support a family. We also need to close the pay gap that leaves Latinas even further behind. In New York, Latinas only earn 55 cents on the dollar compared to white men. This represents a loss of income equal to $ 32,000 each year.

These issues and inequalities have existed long before the pandemic and will continue to exist when it happens if we do not take action. Now is the time to implement bold and transformative forward-looking policies that will ensure that families can not only recover from this pandemic, but navigate the crises that unfold tomorrow.

Kirsten Gillibrand is a US Senator from New York.