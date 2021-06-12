Re-elected mayors deny socioeconomic division, see a government for society

MEXICO CITY. The reelected mayor of Benito Juárez, Santiago Taboada, and that of Iztacalco, Armando Quintero, considered that last Sunday’s elections marked a critical vision of the capital, but not a socioeconomic divide as it appeared in the social media memes.

It seems to me a mistake to say that it is a matter of the middle and upper classes, because there are areas in Iztapalapa (for example), where the alliance won two districts and GAM stayed three points, there are also areas where Morena had triumphs in some electoral districts and where the coalition won the mayoralty ”, argued Taboada in an interview with Pascal Beltrán del Río to Radio Image.

And Quintero reaffirmed: “there is an evaluation of good and bad governments, of good and bad candidates, of good and bad campaigns, everything is jointly played for the results we have today. Nothing was general, neither the western side nor the eastern side ”.

Both mayors, who represent opposing political groups, agreed that the governments of the municipalities should create public goods for the benefit of any capital, regardless of the mayor’s office to which they belong because, as Taboada pointed out, you can live in a demarcation and pass 90% of the time in another. Quintero summed it up with his campaign phrase “do good without looking at whom.”

And they reflected that what happened on Sunday was the result of a critical vision of the citizens of the capital, which attends to the fact that they seek that their leaders give results.

It is the first time that the public offices of the city are presented for re-election and not all of us had the vote of confidence of the citizens to continue in the assignments, that is, people are rating who is doing it wrong and who is doing it he is doing well, ”said the representative of the alliance Va por CDMX, who pointed out that giving results will be the route to conquer the Head of Government in 2024.

For Quintero, it was a vote of punishment, which can be fleeting with a good government.

It is not worth evading the fact that Morena, in the case of the city, has received a vote of punishment, but I trust that this vote is fleeting and volatile and that with a good government, which I think Claudia Sheinbaum will do. To guarantee, I am certain that the city is essentially on the left and that in the ’24 route it has to manifest it, “said Quintero.

“TOWARDS CONSERVATION”

The citizens of the Mexico City They decided in last Sunday’s elections to turn towards conservatism, assured President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

He said that for the first time in decades, the media campaigns attacking him had effects in the capital.

It worked for them here in the city and it is explained because this is where the biggest bombardment of lies was received and many bought those lies, many, and with that manipulation in the capital of the Republic, which had always been at the forefront, now there was a advance towards conservatism ”, he considered.

In his morning press conference, the head of the Executive stated that the sector with medium and high economic resources were influenced by a campaign against the administration he heads.

That is why I attribute it, to the fact that, above all, middle class sectors were influenced, they believed about populism, that we were going to re-elect ourselves, that of the ‘tropical messiah’, the ‘false messiah’, etcetera, etcetera, etcetera, but even the stones change their way of thinking ”, he pointed out.

He expressed that those who did internalize the message of the fight against corruption and transformation that his administration carries were those who receive financial support from the federal government.

He said that the strata of society with better economic resources and better academic preparation have “an aspirational attitude, is to succeed at all costs, get ahead, very selfish.”

-Arturo Paramo

