RD Jems reveals the secret of love with his new song “Houla”

Jairo Esteban Morales Salgado best known for RD Jems He has come to conquer Latin America and the world with his great musical style. On this occasion he presents “Houla” his new single where the singer-songwriter opened his whole heart to tell us about love at first sight.

“Houla it goes for the boys and girls who have had love at first sight and have been left speechless in front of that being they have just met. “

This new single has reached us thanks to a whole local artistic and musical collaboration. At the head is the seal Faith Music, the production ran by Zombie BQ, while the harmony between beats and guitars was possible thanks to the collaboration with JDG. This is kneaded and mixed to give you the best visual style thanks to the lens of AEM.