RD surpassed forecasts in the first quarter result, as the maintenance of activities in 95% of its stores and the increase in digital sales helped the country’s largest drugstore chain to overcome the economic effect of the coronavirus.

The owner of the drugstore chain Raia e Drogasil also reported having started a pilot for a branch of wellness services, Saúde em Dia, involving medical consultations via telemedicine, psychological call center and symptom checker via chatbot.

RD further said that it evaluates making rapid tests available for Covid-19 on its network and that it had sales “significantly above normal in the weeks before the restrictions” imposed to face the pandemic.

The statements show the movement of the sector, one of the few to keep operations active amid isolation measures, as it is considered essential, to deal with the new scenario in which transactions have been carried out mainly through digital channels.

RD reported on Tuesday that it had an adjusted profit of 152.75 million reais in the first quarter, up 44.8% from a year earlier. It was not immediately clear whether the number was comparable with the average forecast of analysts consulted by Refinitiv, of 131.14 million reais.

Profit including non-recurring effects was 145.84 million, up 42.9%.

The adjusted operating result measured by earnings before taxes, interest, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda, acronym in English) of the RD from January to March was 369.4 million reais, compared to analysts forecast of 327.5 million reais .

The adjusted EBITDA margin was 7.1%, an increase of 0.6 percentage point year on year.

RD reiterated its forecast to open 240 new stores in 2020, despite the effects of the coronavirus, although it warned that the opening of some new stores may delay.

