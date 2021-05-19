RCD Mallorca achieves its ninth promotion to the First Division a year later

Third most valuable squad

RCD Mallorca achieved this Tuesday the ninth promotion to the First Division in its history on a roller coaster, which has taken it up and down in the last four years without stopping. The return to LaLiga a season later crowns a brilliant career for the group led by Luis García Plaza, accustomed since 2017, when it sank in the Second B well, to celebrating more triumphs than lamenting losses.

RCD Mallorca is LaLiga SmartBank’s third most valuable squad with 39.4 million euros and has the fourth highest budget in the category (19 million euros), after RCD Espanyol (45.3), UD Almería ( 27.6) and CD Leganés (26.7).

He overcame with tuition the trauma of being left without his fetish coach, Vicente Moreno, the one with the three promotions in a row, and without his main players, the Croatian Ante Budimir (Osasuna), the Japanese Take Kubo (Getafe) and the Colombian Cucho Hernández (Getafe). ).

Umar Sadiq on the podium: Second Division most valuable players

25 Manu García – Sporting de Gijón – Market value: € 3 M

& copy imago images

Data as of March 19, 2021

24 Manu Morlanes – UD Almería – Market value: € 3 M

& copy imago images

23 Álex Centelles – UD Almería – Market value: € 3 M

& copy imago images

22 Jorge Cuenca – UD Almería – Market value: € 3 M

& copy imago images

21 Nico Melamed – RCD Espanyol – Market value: € 3m

& copy imago images

20 Yan Couto – Girona FC – Market value: € 3m

& copy imago images

19 Leandro Cabrera – RCD Espanyol – Market value: € 3.5 M

& copy imago images

18 Lucas Robertone – UD Almería – Market value: € 3.5 M

& copy imago images

17 Sergio Akieme – UD Almería – Market value: € 3.5 M

& copy imago images

16 Javi Puado – RCD Espanyol – Market value: € 3.5 M

& copy imago images

15 Víctor Mollejo – RCD Mallorca – Market value: € 3.5 M

& copy imago images

14 Wu Lei – RCD Espanyol – Market value: € 4m

& copy imago images

13 Uros Djurdjevic – Sporting de Gijón – Market value: € 4 M

& copy imago images

12 Braian Cufré – RCD Mallorca – Market value: € 4 M

& copy imago images

11 João Carvalho – UD Almería – Market value: € 4 M

& copy imago images

10 Óscar Melendo – RCD Espanyol – Market value: € 4 M

& copy imago images

9 Monchu – Girona FC – Market value: € 4 M

& copy imago images

8 Nahuel Bustos – Girona FC – Market value: € 4.5 M

& copy imago images

7 Martin Valjent – RCD Mallorca – Market value: € 5 million

& copy imago images

6 Adrià Pedrosa – RCD Espanyol – Market value: € 5m

& copy imago images

5 Sergi Darder – RCD Espanyol – Market value: € 6 million

& copy imago images

4 Adrián Embarba – RCD Espanyol – Market value: € 7 million

& copy imago images

3 Umar Sadiq – UD Almería – Market value: € 8 M

& copy imago images

2 Raúl de Tomás – RCD Espanyol – Market value: € 10 million

& copy imago images

1 Brian Rodríguez – UD Almería – Market value: € 10 M

& copy imago images

Abdón Prats and Amath Ndiayé, the top scorers

He bet on Luis García Plaza, a well-known coach who in recent seasons had been practicing in Saudi Arabia and China and, therefore, disconnected from the day-to-day Spanish football. The Madrid coach maintained, with very good criteria as has been shown, the block of recent years and trusted other players who have been key in the promotion such as the two top scorers Abdón Prats and Amath Ndiayé, in addition to Íñigo Ruiz de Galarreta and Antonio Sanchez.

The Mallorcanists’ campaign in most of the tournament was spectacular: for eight months they did not lose any away games, their defense was the least beaten practically the entire season and when they reached the top of the standings, nobody moved them from there.

Luis García’s Mallorca fulminates his historical records

Luis García’s Mallorca, moreover, has beaten its historical records of points in one season (total 76) in Second Division, surpassing the 73 of Vicente Moreno in Second B, the 70 of Tomeu Llompart in the 1996-1997 season and the 71 of Luis Aragonese in First (2000-2001).

Its managers believe they have learned from the mistakes of the past year and they look at themselves in the mirror of the brilliant cycle of 16 consecutive seasons in the top flight, playing European finals, the Champions League and winning a King’s Cup.

The American ownership of the Balearic entity, with Robert Sarver at the helm, and the directors Pablo Ortells, sports director, and Alfonso Díaz, business director, have already set to work to make a team that does not clash between the ‘greats ‘of Spanish football.

Robert Sarver invested 45 million euros since 2016

Sarver, owner of the NBA’s Phoenix Suns, has invested around 45 million euros since his arrival at the club in January 2016. That amount includes the 9 million of the funds he contributed after the last capital increase in November of last year. , in a decided bet by the vermilion entity.

