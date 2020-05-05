Rufete, head of professional football at RCD Espanyol, stated in a telematic press conference that he does not think of a possible decrease in the offices in the event that the current First Division championship does not come to an end: “We do not contemplate another scenario to continue in First. That is our plan. And we will do it competing and showing that we want to finish the League beyond June 30. Let our fans know that our plan, our only plan is to be in First and that we are preparing to defend it a thousand per thousand ”.