RCD Espanyol acquires Dimata, Vadillo and Miguelón for 4.5 million

The new LaLiga SmartBank champion RCD Espanyol acquired all the federation rights of Belgian striker Landry Dimata, midfielder Álvaro Vadillo and right-back Miguel Llambrich ‘Miguelón’ on Wednesday. The first of them is the most valuable of the three parakeet footballers.
The three players played in the blue and white box as loaned so far. In any case, in the agreements with their previous clubs there was a mandatory purchase clause in the event of promotion to First Division, which has finally been executed by the Catalan entity.
As RCD Espanyol explained in a statement, as of next July 1, Dimata, from Anderlecht, Vadillo, who came from Celta de Vigo, and Miguelón, formerly from Villarreal CF, will be footballers of the Parakeet club for all purposes. .
RCD Espanyol will have to pay about 4.5 million euros
Among the three purchase options, Espanyol will have to pay around 4.5 million euros. Only for Vadillo, Celta will receive an amount of 1.8 million euros, said La Voz de Galicia a few weeks ago.
Likewise, Anderlecht will receive 2.2 million euros for the Belgian forward, while 500,000 euros will be paid to Villarreal for the winger.
RCD Espanyol acquires the ownership of the federative drets of Dimata, Vadillo and M. Llambrich. All three footballers will become part of the blanc-i-blava discipline to tots els effectes. # RCDE
– RCD Espanyol de Barcelona (@RCDEspanyol) June 2, 2021
