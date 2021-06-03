RCD Espanyol acquires Dimata, Vadillo and Miguelón for 4.5 million

For promotion to First

The new LaLiga SmartBank champion RCD Espanyol acquired all the federation rights of Belgian striker Landry Dimata, midfielder Álvaro Vadillo and right-back Miguel Llambrich ‘Miguelón’ on Wednesday. The first of them is the most valuable of the three parakeet footballers.

The three players played in the blue and white box as loaned so far. In any case, in the agreements with their previous clubs there was a mandatory purchase clause in the event of promotion to First Division, which has finally been executed by the Catalan entity.

As RCD Espanyol explained in a statement, as of next July 1, Dimata, from Anderlecht, Vadillo, who came from Celta de Vigo, and Miguelón, formerly from Villarreal CF, will be footballers of the Parakeet club for all purposes. .

Umar Sadiq on the podium: Second Division most valuable players

25 Manu García – Sporting de Gijón – Market value: € 3 M

Data as of March 19, 2021

24 Manu Morlanes – UD Almería – Market value: € 3 M

23 Álex Centelles – UD Almería – Market value: € 3 M

22 Jorge Cuenca – UD Almería – Market value: € 3 M

21 Nico Melamed – RCD Espanyol – Market value: € 3M

20 Yan Couto – Girona FC – Market value: € 3 M

19 Leandro Cabrera – RCD Espanyol – Market value: € 3.5 M

18 Lucas Robertone – UD Almería – Market value: € 3.5 M

17 Sergio Akieme – UD Almería – Market value: € 3.5 M

16 Javi Puado – RCD Espanyol – Market value: € 3.5 M

15 Víctor Mollejo – RCD Mallorca – Market value: € 3.5 M

14 Wu Lei – RCD Espanyol – Market value: € 4m

13 Uros Djurdjevic – Sporting de Gijón – Market value: € 4 M

12 Braian Cufré – RCD Mallorca – Market value: € 4 M

11 João Carvalho – UD Almería – Market value: € 4 M

10 Óscar Melendo – RCD Espanyol – Market value: € 4m

9 Monchu – Girona FC – Market value: € 4 M

8 Nahuel Bustos – Girona FC – Market value: € 4.5 M

7 Martin Valjent – RCD Mallorca – Market value: € 5 million

6 Adrià Pedrosa – RCD Espanyol – Market value: € 5m

5 Sergi Darder – RCD Espanyol – Market value: € 6 million

4 Adrián Embarba – RCD Espanyol – Market value: € 7 million

3 Umar Sadiq – UD Almería – Market value: € 8 M

2 Raúl de Tomás – RCD Espanyol – Market value: € 10 M

1 Brian Rodríguez – UD Almería – Market value: € 10 M

RCD Espanyol will have to pay about 4.5 million euros

Among the three purchase options, Espanyol will have to pay around 4.5 million euros. Only for Vadillo, Celta will receive an amount of 1.8 million euros, said La Voz de Galicia a few weeks ago. Likewise, Anderlecht will receive 2.2 million euros for the Belgian forward, while 500,000 euros will be paid to Villarreal for the winger.

RCD Espanyol acquires the ownership of the federative drets of Dimata, Vadillo and M. Llambrich. All three footballers will become part of the blanc-i-blava discipline to tots els effectes. # RCDE – RCD Espanyol de Barcelona (@RCDEspanyol) June 2, 2021

