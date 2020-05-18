Iago Aspas, attacker of RC Celta, spoke on Movistar TV about the return of competitive football: “That football returns is a reason for happiness, even if it is not different from the public. I have seen the games as if they were preseason games, they cost a little more but it is good to feel that joy again. Personally I am quite calm with the security measures in training. When would it be good to return? I would like to return as soon as possible, we have already had two tests and I do not know when the next ones will be. We look forward to playing the first match. Afraid of muscle injuries? Yes, there is, those who are older will have an easier time getting injured, but physical trainers can help us ”.