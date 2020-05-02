The NBA has been working tirelessly to resume the season since last March 12, Adam Silver, league commissioner, suspended it indefinitely due to the positive by coronavirus by Rudy Gobert. Recently RC Buford, General Manager of San Antonio Spurs, has reported on the current situation of the competition:

“Right now the only intention the NBA has is to play again. The priority is to end the season, any other solution that can be taken right now is in the background,” Buford said in a conference call for the San Antonio local media.

Tonight’s #NBATogetherLive Classic Game features @ manuginobili’s game-winner vs. Golden State in the first round of the 2013 postseason – Watch it live beginning at 7pm CT on our Facebook page! pic.twitter.com/MiraWkJpQr – San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) May 1, 2020

.