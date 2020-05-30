Friday May 29, 2020

The most powerful team in that country prevailed 5-0 over Austria Lustenau of the Second Division, lifting their seventh title in this contest within the last 9 editions. The celebration of the champions was marked by the measures of social distance between players.

The machinery of European football has already started, and will not stop until all competitions are finished. During this Friday the Austrian Cup ended, where the powerful RB Salzburg prevailed by a 5-0 win over Austria Lustenau, club of the Second Division of that country.

The goals were scored by Szoboszlai (20 ’), Stumberger (21’, own goal), Okafor (54 ’), Ashimeru (66’) and Koita (80 ’). With this title, RB Salzburg has been crowned champion of the national cup in 7 of the last 9 editions.

But beyond the football figures and data, this final was marked in a special way by the security measures taken to carry out the match. The celebration of the champion, along with the ceremony of lifting the trophy, had a special protocol that ensured the social distance between the soccer players and the people involved.

In addition, in the absence of fans in the stands, the Austrian soccer organization managed drive-in spaces so that fans could watch the game broadcast safely. Below, you will see some images of this particular match, which will undoubtedly set a precedent for what will be seen in European football in the coming months.

