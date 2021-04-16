RB Leipzig host Hoffenheim

04/15/2021 at 8:31 PM CEST

The Hoffenheim visit this Friday to Red Bull Arena to measure yourself with Leipzig in his twenty-ninth Bundesliga game, which will start at 20:30.

The RB Leipzig faces with reinforced spirits the meeting of the twenty-ninth day to channel a winning streak after achieving victory away from home in the Weserstadion by 1-4 in front of Werder Bremen, with so many of Alexander sorloth, Daniel Olmo Y Marcel sabitzer. Since the competition began, the hosts have won in 18 of the 28 games played to date, with a streak of 52 goals for and 23 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Hoffenheim achieved a zero draw against the Bayer Leverkusen, adding a point in the last match played in the competition, so he comes to the game with the pretense of staying this time with the three points. To date, of the 28 games that the team has played in the Bundesliga, it has won eight of them and adds a figure of 47 goals against 41 in favor.

In reference to local performance, the RB Leipzig It has a balance of 10 wins, two losses and two draws in 14 games played in its stadium, which is why it shows itself as a solid team in its stadium, getting most of the points played. At the exits, the Hoffenheim He has been defeated seven times and has drawn four times in his 14 games so far, so he will have to strive to score points on his visit to the stadium. RB Leipzig to try and break the statistics.

The rivals had already met before in the Red Bull Arena and the balance is a defeat and a draw in favor of the RB Leipzig. Also, the locals have a total of three games in a row undefeated against this rival in the Bundesliga. The last match they played on Leipzig and the Hoffenheim in this tournament it was in December 2020 and ended with a score of 0-1 for the locals.

Analyzing their position in the Bundesliga qualifying table, we see that, before the dispute of the match, the RB Leipzig is ahead of the Hoffenheim with a difference of 29 points. The RB Leipzig He arrives at the meeting with 60 points in his locker and occupying the second place before the game. On the other hand, the visitors have 31 points and occupy the twelfth position in the competition.