RB Leipzig confirms Jesse Marsch as their new coach for next season

The Red Bull Salzburg confirmed this Thursday the departure of his current coach, the American Jesse marsch, to the RB Leipzig German next season, and announced that Matthias Jaissle will take over as the reigning Austrian champion’s bench.

“My attention is now 100% in the last three weeks of competition with Salzburg. Revalidating the Cup and League titles is all that matters to me, and I will do everything possible to achieve it,” Marsch explained in a club statement.

Marsch leaves Salzburg after two seasons at the helm, with which he lifted the league and cup titles in his first campaign and entered the group stage of the Champions League on both occasions.

Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund appreciated Marsch’s transparency during the negotiations and was grateful for his performance.

“His decision to leave came without much margin, but we were prepared by the honest and clear conversations that we had previously had,” he said.