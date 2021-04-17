RB Leipzig and Hoffenheim conclude their match at Red Bull Arena goalless (0-0)

04/16/2021 at 10:33 PM CEST

The match held this Friday at the Red Bull Arena and who faced the Leipzig and to Hoffenheim concluded with a tie to zero between both contenders. The RB Leipzig came to the meeting with strengthened spirits after achieving the victory by 1-4 against the Werder Bremen. Regarding the visiting team, the Hoffenheim did not go through the tables with a result of 0-0 against the Bayer Leverkusen. With this score, the local team was placed in second position, while the Hoffenheim he stayed in twelfth place at the end of the match.

During the first half of the match, none of the players managed to score a goal, so during the first 45 minutes the scoreboard did not move from the initial 0-0.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second half and therefore regulation time ended with the score 0-0.

In the chapter on changes, the Leipzig from Julian Nagelsmann relieved Amadou Haidara, Kevin Kampl, Alexander sorloth, Yussuf Poulsen Y Marcel halstenberg for Nordi mukiele, Angelino, Daniel Olmo, Emil forsberg and Ibrahima Konate, while the technician of the Hoffenheim, Sebastian hoeness, ordered the entry of Ihlas Bebou, Mijat gacinovic, Haavard Nordtveit Y Sargis Adamyan to supply Georginio rutter, Florian Grillitsch, Robert Skov Y Andrej Kramaric.

The referee showed two yellow cards to the Hoffenheim (Stefan posch Y Christoph Baumgartner), while the home team did not see any.

After this tie at the end of the match, the RB Leipzig it was placed in the second place of the table with 60 points, with a place of access to Champions League. For his part, Hoffenheim with this point he got the twelfth place with 31 points at the end of the game.

On the next day the RB Leipzig will play against him Cologne at home and the Hoffenheim will play his match against him Borussia Mönchengladbach in his fiefdom.

Data sheetRB Leipzig:Peter Gulacsi, Willi Orban, Dayot Upamecano, Ibrahima Konate (Marcel Halstenberg, min.78), Nordi Mukiele (Amadou Haidara, min.46), Marcel Sabitzer, Tyler Adams, Angelino (Kevin Kampl, min.46), Daniel Olmo ( Alexander Sorloth, min.62), Christopher Nkunku and Emil Forsberg (Yussuf Poulsen, min.73)Hoffenheim:Oliver Baumann, Pavel Kaderabek, Chris Richards, Stefan Posch, Ryan Sessegnon, Diadie Samassekou, Christoph Baumgartner, Florian Grillitsch (Mijat Gacinovic, min.56), Andrej Kramaric (Sargis Adamyan, min.90), Robert Skov (Haavard Nordtveit, min .62) and Georginio Rutter (Ihlas Bebou, min.46)Stadium:Red Bull ArenaGoals:0-0