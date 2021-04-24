Razzies 2021 “Winners” Include Sia, Maddie Ziegler and the Year 2020

Worst Picture
Absolute Proof — WINNER
365 Days
Dolittle
Fantasy island
Music
Worst Actor
Mike Lindell, Absolute Proof — WINNER
Robert Downey, Jr., Dolittle
Michele Morrone, 365 Days
Adam Sandler, Hubie Halloween
David Spade, The Wrong Missy
Worst Actress
Kate Hudson, Music — WINNER
Anne Hathaway, The Last Thing He Wanted AND Roald Dahl’s The Witches
Katie Holmes, Brahms: The Boy II AND The Secret: Dare to Dream
Lauren Lapkus, The Wrong Missy
Anna-Maria Sieklucka, 365 Days
Worst Supporting Actress
Maddie Ziegler, Music — WINNER
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Lucy Hale, Fantasy Island
Maggie Q, Fantasy Island
Kristen Wiig, Wonder Woman 1984
Worst Supporting Actor
Rudy Giuliani (as “Himself”), Borat Subsequent Moviefilm — WINNER
Chevy Chase, The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee
Shia LaBeouf, The Tax Collector
Arnold Schwarzenegger, Iron Mask
Bruce Willis, Breach, Hard Kill AND Survive the Night
Worst Screen Combo
Rudy Giuliani & His Pants Zipper (Yes, That Really IS Rudy Giuliani!), Borat Subsequent Moviefilm — WINNER
Robert Downey Jr. & His Utterly Unconvincing “Welsh” Accent, Dolittle
Harrison Ford & That Totally Fake-Looking CGI “Dog,” Call of the Wild
Lauren Lapkus & David Spade, The Wrong Missy
Adam Sandler & His Grating Simpleton Voice, Hubie Halloween
Worst Director
Sia, Music — WINNER
Charles Band, All three Barbie & Kendra movies
Barbara Bialowas & Tomasz Mandes, 365 Days
Stephen Gaghan, Dolittle
Ron Howard, Hillbilly Elegy
Worst Screenplay
365 Days — WINNER
All three Barbie & Kendra Movies
Dolittle
Fantasy island
Hillbilly elegy
Worst Remake, Rip-off or Sequel
Dolittle (Remake) —WINNER
365 Days (Polish Remake / Rip-Off of Fifty Shades of Gray)
Fantasy Island (Remake / “Re-Imagining”)
Hubie Halloween (Remake / Rip-Off of Ernest Scared Stupid)
Wonder Woman 1984 (Sequel)