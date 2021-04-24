Razzies 2021 “Winners” Include Sia, Maddie Ziegler and the Year 2020

Worst Picture

Absolute Proof — WINNER

365 Days

Dolittle

Fantasy island

Music

Worst Actor

Mike Lindell, Absolute Proof — WINNER

Robert Downey, Jr., Dolittle

Michele Morrone, 365 Days

Adam Sandler, Hubie Halloween

David Spade, The Wrong Missy

Worst Actress

Kate Hudson, Music — WINNER

Anne Hathaway, The Last Thing He Wanted AND Roald Dahl’s The Witches

Katie Holmes, Brahms: The Boy II AND The Secret: Dare to Dream

Lauren Lapkus, The Wrong Missy

Anna-Maria Sieklucka, 365 Days

Worst Supporting Actress

Maddie Ziegler, Music — WINNER

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Lucy Hale, Fantasy Island

Maggie Q, Fantasy Island

Kristen Wiig, Wonder Woman 1984

Worst Supporting Actor

Rudy Giuliani (as “Himself”), Borat Subsequent Moviefilm — WINNER

Chevy Chase, The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee

Shia LaBeouf, The Tax Collector

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Iron Mask

Bruce Willis, Breach, Hard Kill AND Survive the Night

Worst Screen Combo

Rudy Giuliani & His Pants Zipper (Yes, That Really IS Rudy Giuliani!), Borat Subsequent Moviefilm — WINNER

Robert Downey Jr. & His Utterly Unconvincing “Welsh” Accent, Dolittle

Harrison Ford & That Totally Fake-Looking CGI “Dog,” Call of the Wild

Lauren Lapkus & David Spade, The Wrong Missy

Adam Sandler & His Grating Simpleton Voice, Hubie Halloween

Worst Director

Sia, Music — WINNER

Charles Band, All three Barbie & Kendra movies

Barbara Bialowas & Tomasz Mandes, 365 Days

Stephen Gaghan, Dolittle

Ron Howard, Hillbilly Elegy

Worst Screenplay

365 Days — WINNER

All three Barbie & Kendra Movies

Dolittle

Fantasy island

Hillbilly elegy

Worst Remake, Rip-off or Sequel

Dolittle (Remake) —WINNER

365 Days (Polish Remake / Rip-Off of Fifty Shades of Gray)

Fantasy Island (Remake / “Re-Imagining”)

Hubie Halloween (Remake / Rip-Off of Ernest Scared Stupid)

Wonder Woman 1984 (Sequel)