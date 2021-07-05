Razgatlioglu wins the second race at Donington Park and is the new Superbike leader

07/04/2021 at 8:12 PM CEST

The Turk Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) claimed victory in Race 2 at Donington, UK, after Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki), made a mistake on lap 8 and went to the ground. With this victory, the Turkish rider, who has just renewed for Yamaha to continue in WSBK, takes over the World Championship qualification with two points ahead Rea (183-181)

Rea, who had won the Superpole Race in the morning, dominated the second race at Donington, but Razgatlioglu he recovered positions and quickly and was in the wake of the Briton, who, contrary to what is usual, made a mistake in turn 8, falling and losing any option and finishing in twentieth position.

The American Garrett Gerloff (Yamaha) made his best result of the 2021 season with second place after taking advantage of the accident Rea and to surpass the british Tom Sykes (BMW).

The dutch Michael van der Mark (BMW) failed to turn a front row start into a podium, but he reached the finish line in fifth position behind the British Scott redding (Ducati).

The Spanish Álvaro Bautista (HRC), Tito Rabat (Ducati) and Isaac Viñales (Kawasaki) they were tenth, fourteenth, and seventeenth, respectively.

