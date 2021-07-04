Razgatlioglu rallies at Donington for second win of the season

07/03/2021 at 9:10 PM CEST

The Turk Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha with BRIXX WorldSBK), which started from thirteenth place, achieved this Saturday his third triumph -second in a row- in this season of the World Superbike by winning the first race on the British circuit Donington Park.

Despite starting very late, the Turk he took the lead in the second of 23 scheduled laps. He won ahead of the champion and author of the ‘pole’, the British Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK), which was second at 2,419 seconds; and his compatriot Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK), third at 12,261.

The Turk chose better the tires for a track with some wet areas from rain fall during the morning. Rea opted for smooth wheels, while Razgatlioglu rode supersoft. And he was right.

Rea came out well from pole -fourth in a row-, but Razgatlioglu got to his wheel before the end of the first lap. Y took the lead in the second ahead of the Northern Irishman from Kawasaki, who even went straight as soon as he started the third lap. From there, with the track getting drier, the Turk made a gap until he crossed the finish line first.

Behind the top three were the two drivers of the BMW Motorrad team, the British Tom sykes, bedroom to 14,625, and the Dutch Michael van der Mark, fifth to 16,447; and another british, Leon haslam (Team HRC), sixth to 17,028 and whose teammate, the Spanish Alvaro Bautista, It was eighth.

Isaac viñales (Kawasaki / Orelac Racing VerdNatura) finished fifteenth, the last of the positions that awards points, while Tito Rabat (Ducati / Barni Racing Team) had to leave soon for a mechanical problem.

Rea leads the general with 169 points, 15 more than Razgatlioglu and that’s it 65 margin over Scott Redding (Aruba.it Racing-Ducati), who could not finish the test this Saturday due to a crash in the first bars.

This Sunday the superpole race and the second race.