Razgatlioglu leads Friday’s time at MotorLand

05/21/2021 at 6:01 PM CEST

The Turk Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha with BRIXX WorldSBK) has finished the first day of free practice of the GP of Aragon, the first round of the World Superbikes, at the head of the times table, thanks to its morning time, while in the afternoon Chaz davies He was the fastest before the round was suspended with a red flag.

TOPRAK AGAINST INDEPENDENTSDavies (Team GoEleven) has set a record of 1.50.400, but no one has been able to displace the Turkish star from the top of the standings after having made a difference in FP1 with the only time of the day below 1.50 ( 1’49,852).

Razgatlioglu Nor has he been able to improve his previous record in the afternoon and has been eighth. Davies has remained in the second position on the combined sheet thanks to its record of the FP1, 3 tenths behind Yamaha’s Turk, and Garrett Gerloff (GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) rounded off the good start of the Yamaha with the third best time.

COMPLETING THE TOP 10Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) has been Kawasaki’s most outstanding rider on the first day of action. The Englishman has not improved in FP2 either, but his solid morning performance has allowed him to retain fourth place ahead of his teammate Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK), who was 2nd in FP2 after setting his best time at 0.290s, from Davies. The six-time world champion has been one of the drivers who have improved his previous record in FP2. Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Aruba.It Racing.- Ducati) closed the day with the sixth fastest time ahead of his teammate Scott Redding.Álvaro Bautista (Team Honda) has also taken a step forward in the second session, which has closed in fourth position. Spanish occupies the eighth place in the combined at the end of the first day on stage where last year he achieved his only podium of 2020 aboard the CBR-1000-RR. Tom Sykes (BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) and Leon Haslam (Team HRC) have completed the top ten positions.

The FP2 times in this link

The FP1 times in this link