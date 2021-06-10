Razer’s new wireless headphones cost 90 euros and have a low latency mode for gaming

The Razer Hammerwead True Wireless X are here, and they are cheaper than you think.

If you are looking for new ones fully wireless headphones than to be able to use during your gaming sessions without worrying about latency, the new proposal from Razer Interest you. The company specialized in gaming peripherals has launched the new Razer Hammerhead True Wireless X, a complementary version to the Hammerhead True Wireless released some time ago.

This new version has a semi-open format, and maintains the characteristic aesthetics of the brand’s peripherals, with a black finish and green details. It also introduces some interesting details in the field of audio and connectivity.

Razer Hammerwead True Wireless X, all the information

The headphones are built in plastic, and they weigh 10 grams each – more than twice the weight of similar models such as the Huawei FreeBuds 4. Inside they hide a 13 mm driver, and unlike the previous version, they lack protection against water.

Its rear has a touch panel to control playback, located in the Razer logo – which, by the way, has LEDs that light up in the green color so characteristic of the company.

Its main attraction resides in the low latency mode, capable of reducing the audio delay to just 60 milliseconds for a better gaming experience. To activate it, you have to perform a triple tap on the headphones, long pressing the last two taps.

Besides that, they have support for Bluetooth 5.2, Google Fast Pair and compatibility with the Razer Audio app from which to control headphone settings. All this is supported by a 6 or 7 hour battery depending on whether or not LED lighting is used, to which must be added 28 or 21 hours of the charging case.

The Razer Hammerhead True Wireless X can now be purchased on the brand’s official website, At a price of 89.99 euros.

