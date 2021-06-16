Razer’s Gallium Nitride Charger promises to revolutionize the way we charge our devices

06/16/2021 at 9:49 AM CEST

Many researchers consider that Gallium Nitride (GaN) Will Change The Tech World One Day. It uses incredibly cheap materials and is capable of shaping the world of electronics thanks to very small but powerful batteries, as well as efficient.

At this E3, during the E3 press release, Razer has announced a 130W GaN charger. It measures only 32x77x62 millimeters and is so small that it fits in any pocket but it can charge two devices with USB-C at 100W and another two USB-A devices at 18W each.

In addition, it will be incredibly light at just 349 grams. The Razer USB GaN charger will go on sale at a price of 179.99 euros and can be obtained through the official Razer store.