Razer will attend E3 2021 with multiple novelties that seek to revolutionize the world of gaming

06/03/2021 at 1:06 PM CEST

Razer is a fundamental brand in the cosmogony of every gamer. Now it has taken a step forward and has announced that it will attend E3 2021 live, having an exclusive panel for the brand in which different conferences will be held. The event will take place from Monday, June 14 to Tuesday, June 15. In it, the conference of Min-Liang Tan, the CEO and co-founder of the brand, will have a place of special importance, who will present products that will seek great innovation in the hardware world, always manufactured with the best technology and quality.

This will be Razer’s first conference at E3, so it’s especially significant since at this show the most prominent figures in the video game industry meet, thus participating very important brands together with video game developers.

Thus, Razer promises to show innovative, avant-garde innovations that will make the most of PC games, a place where the company has a special place thanks to its peripherals.

Min-Liang Tan’s own conference hopes to be quite avant-garde as it will feature a extended reality format, combining virtual and live spaces, making the conference truly immersive. In addition, millions of users will be enjoying this conference, as it can be followed through the official E3 channels and also on the razer channels of YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and Twitter.