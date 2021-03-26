Razer to make a new type of smart mask with RGB lights

Razer has decided to launch a new type of reusable smart mask N95 based on the concept it revealed last January. Called Project Hazel, includes fans, RGB LED lights and voice projection. It is also transparent – so that the movement of the mouth can be seen – and thus facilitate the communication of expressions.

The purpose of the LED lights built into the fans is to increase the luminosity of your mouth in low light and allow others to see your movements when you speak. The fans, in addition to maintaining a certain level of circulation inside the smart mask, are responsible for amplifying the voice.

It’s a lot of technology, but Razer ensures that it won’t be heavy and above all very comfortable to use. It can be adjusted on the straps that go around the ears and will come in various colors.

According to the CEO of the company, Min-Liang Tan In an interview for Yahoo Finance, the idea is to develop the best mask for a post-pandemic world. “Masks will remain relevant even after vaccines are applied around the world and that is why we have decided to go ahead and make the smart mask a reality.”

Razer Smart Mask price and availability

We do not yet have information on the price and availability of the smart mask from Razer. The company has explained that before being able to launch it they need to obtain approval from the different health regulatory entities in the regions where they will sell it.

At the moment it is a window to the future much closer than we imagine. Like it or not, we will continue to use masks for much longer than we originally calculated.

The application of technology to make them smarter, with more accessories and automation was something that would come sooner or later, creating a new type of mask in the post-COVID era.

More on this topic