Razer prepares its first gaming laptop with AMD technology

With one of the most powerful offers in the gaming laptop market, and some already known somewhat high prices, it is surprising that Razer has been focusing its PC offering exclusively on the backing of Intel CPUs. And it is that with increasingly narrow yields with AMD, and quite notable price differences, more and more manufacturers are opening up to the second manufacturer.

A wave that the Taiwanese company could be about to join. As shared by Twitter user @_rogame, who has a 3D Mark reference to the first Razer laptops with AMD, which would arrive equipped with Ryzen 5000 “Cezanne” mobile processors.

Although at the moment the details on this laptop are still somewhat scarce, they do offer some details on the basic configuration of the system, such as the incorporation of an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor or a configured TDP of 45 watts (with maximums of 54W). Two components that, despite the capacity of the CPU, seem not to be raised for overclocking. Although this does not mean that it lacks power, since it will also equip an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 GPU (at the moment with two confirmed variants to choose between the RTX 3060 and RTX 3070) along with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage.

On the other hand, the presence of a custom motherboard named “Razer PI411”, which some have not been slow to associate with its possible panel, with the possible arrival of a small computer of only 14 inches.

Thus, gathering all these specifications, everything indicates that this new laptop would arrive within the Razer Blade family, so it would not be surprising that we had different display options variant refresh rates, resolution, and even the type of panel, which could encompass the already seen 4K OLED.