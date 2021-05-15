Razer Orochi V2: autonomy over 900 hours and ultralight design for the gamer world

Equipped with ultra-low latency HyperSpeed ​​wireless technology and second-generation Razer mechanical switches.

For laptop and notebook gamers, taking high-performance peripherals elsewhere can be challenging, with limited space, peripheral weights and accessories, which is why the Orochi V2 has been designed to offer gamers a high-performance portable gaming mouse. and small enough to fit in a pocket or carry bag. Support for multiple Razer HyperSpeed ​​devices allows gamers to connect the Razer Orochi V2 with wireless keyboards with a single USB dongle, saving one USB port for other uses.

Universal ultralight design, for all types of grips

Weighing less than 60 grams (without battery), the Orochi V2’s ultra-lightweight design has been created by expert Razer engineers, refined by feedback from mouse enthusiasts, to deliver the symmetrical design that makes the Orochi V2 a mouse with a natural fit for many different grip styles.

The tapered ends of the Orochi V2 provide a solid grip for fast, controlled movements, while the raised rear arch ensures a secure palm fit to reduce fatigue during long gaming sessions. Finished off with a dedicated thumb groove contour for improved thumb grip, as well as optimized side buttons for easy access, the Orochi V2 allows users to focus on their games and work.

Performance that lasts

Requiring only one AA or AAA battery, the Razer Orochi V2 features a hybrid battery space optimally positioned for balanced weight distribution. The Orochi V2 lasts for more than 900 hours of continuous use in Bluetooth mode, ideal for working with laptops. Alternatively, gamers can use the Razer HyperSpeed ​​Wireless mode, with over 425 hours of continuous use on a latency-free connection.

A first class companion

The Razer Orochi V2 features second-generation Razer mechanical mouse switches, with new gold-plated contact points that are less prone to degradation from continued use, and have a longer lifespan of up to 60 million clicks, providing a sharper, more consistent click on every press.

In addition, the Orochi V2 features 100% PTFE surfers and an advanced, highly responsive 5G optical sensor, resulting in a mouse that is the perfect complement for any laptop user who wants the best mouse in both productivity and performance. performance.

Available in black and white, and custom designs via Razer Customs

The Orochi V2 is now available in black and white colors, and even for those looking for total customization that shows their passion and personality, they will be able to choose from 100 designs available through Razer Customs. With a wide variety of possibilities, including multiple designs, stickers and colors, or even game specific designs that users can use to match the design of their Orochi V2 with the rest of their gaming set up.

Razer has also announced its universal grip tape, for gamers who want total control for any situation. Utilizing a highly textured polyurethane contact surface, this universal grip tape provides maximum grip during the most intense gaming sessions, and is supplied in a variety of pre-cut self-adhesive patches for use on keyboards, mice, or gamepads, or on any device or peripheral that needs a secure or reliable grip.

From 79 euros

www.razer.com