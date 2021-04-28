Razer Orochi V2, an ultralight gaming mouse for laptops

Originally designed to offer the most comprehensive gaming experience for laptop and notebook gamers, with a peripheral that is easy to transport thanks to its limited space, the Razer Orochi V2 finally brings back the renewal of one of its fan-favorite wireless gaming mouse models of this brand.

Specifications Razer Orochi V2

Sensor

Razer 5G optical sensor with 18,000 DPI

Buttons

Six configurable buttons:

·2 clicks

·1 button on the scroll wheel

·1 secondary button at the top

·2 secondary buttons on the left side

Maximum speed

450 IPS

Maximum acceleration

40 G

RGB lighting

No lighting

Connectivity

Razer HyperSpeed ​​with wireless dual mode (2.4 GHz and Bluetooth)

Dimensions

1008 x 60 x 38 mm

Weight

60 grams

Price

From 79.99 euros







And it is that with a compact format and an optimization of this reduced space, it is achieved an ultra-light, high-performance mouse, small enough to be carried even in your pocket. And it is that the structure of this mouse it will only reach 60 grams, to which we will have to add the weight of an AA or AAA battery.

You read well. The Orochi V2 features one hybrid battery slot, helping players always have a spare on hand. Although considering that the company promises us autonomy of more than 900 hours of continuous use in Bluetooth mode, and up to 425 hours of uninterrupted connection with the ultra-fast Razer HyperSpeed ​​Wireless mode, we will hardly need to be aware of this issue.

And it is undoubtedly that the great novelty and strength of this mouse focuses on Razer HyperSpeed ​​technology, which will allow us to connect the mouse and another peripheral of the brand, such as a wireless keyboard, using a USB socket, freeing us up an additional USB port for other purposes. All this while maintaining dual 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth connectivity, ensuring uninterrupted and uninterrupted connectivity.

But it will not be the only novelty of the Orochi V2. The new version of this mouse will now equip the second generation Razer mechanical switches, with new gold-plated contact points that are less prone to degradation and have a longer lifespan of up to 60 million clicks, providing a consistent, crisp click with every press; in addition to an advanced high-response 5G optical sensor, one of the fastest on the market; and 100% PTFE contact surfaces, thus giving us professional-level precision and fluidity of movement (as long as we are able to reach this level).

Availability and price

Currently we can already find the new Razer Orochi V2 in the brand’s web store, in two black and white color variants, under a price of 79.99 euros.

However, the company has already anticipated that a third customizable version will soon arrive, along with which will come dozens of models with different designs and colors, with collaborations from the Razer Customs community, as well as games such as Cyberpunk 2077, eSports teams, known artists like deadmau5, or content creators like Paladin Amber.