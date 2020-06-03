The Razer Ornata keyboard was released boasting hybrid mecca-membrane switches that sought to combine the best of a gamer keyboard with a more productivity-focused use. This allowed a quieter and smoother typing, something that is appreciated especially when writing long texts.

Today the company has presented its new Razer Ornata V2, an evolution prepared for this year 2020, in which new options have been added to give it a plus of multimedia usability, maintaining the base of the original model.

Control your music from the keyboard

The new Razer Ornata Chroma V2 maintains its full keyboard layout with half-height keys, but with the addition of a new series of multimedia controls. These are made up of three control keys that allow us to change songs, start playback or pause it. We also have a new scroll wheel with which we can control the volume of the reproduction.

So that we can spend hours in front of the keyboard without getting tired, we have a synthetic leather wrist rest, which has a padded padding for greater comfort and connects to the keyboard magnetically.

As is the norm in Razer keyboards, its keys are fully programmable and customizable with RGB lighting thanks to Razer Synapse 3 and Razer Chroma, being able to even synchronize the lighting with more than 100 games such as Apex Legends, Fortnite or Warframe.

Specifications RAZER ORNATA V2

Features: Razer Hybrid Mechanical Membrane Technology Multi-function digital wheel and multimedia keys Razer Chroma RGB backlighting Ergonomic faux fur wrist rest Compatible with Razer Synapse Cable routing options Fully programmable keys with instant macro recording Simultaneous key recognition Gaming fiber cable Tasa ) 1000 Hz Compatible with Xbox One for basic input

Price and availability

The new Razer Ornata Chroma V2 is now available on the Razer website with a price of € 109.99 with a complete layout in Spanish.

