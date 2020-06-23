Mechanical or membrane? the eternal question that many ask themselves when thinking about buying a keyboard. Very different sensations if we choose one or the other, since they are designed for a completely different use, whether it is more focused on gaming or office automation. However, it may not be a matter of choosing, but of finding a balance between the two. This is what the Razer Ornata V2, the keyboard with mechanical membrane system that we analyze today for you.

The truth is that this keyboard is an evolution of a model that was already very popular in its first version, but now a series of multimedia control keys and a new multifunction wheel have been added to complete this interesting proposal. Let’s see what impression it has offered us.

Razer Ornata V2, evolution comes with multimedia controls

The company of the three snakes remains true to its style in the box that brings us its new keyboard. A packaging where black mixes green touches with the image of the keyboard shining on its front. Inside this we find two foam rubber ends that hold the keyboard, which is protected by a small plastic sheet, while a cardboard compartment hides the braided cable with which we connect the keyboard to the PC.

When removing the Razer Ornata V2 from its box we find one of the first surprises, since under it we have a padded wrist rest And it is that the keyboard comes with this useful accessory that we will greatly appreciate when it comes to typing or playing for a long period of time.

The Razer Ornata V2 is a full-format keyboard measuring 463mm wide, 154mm deep and 32.5mm tall with a weight of 915 grams. These measures are without the palm rest, while if we add it we reach a bottom of 224 mm and the weight goes to 1,215 grams.

The choice of a hybrid system for the keys of the Razer Ornata V2 includes that they have a lower height, which also makes the lighting under them more visible. In its design, black is used as the only visible color both on the body itself and on the keys, but under these we find a white background that helps to reflect the RGB lighting of the switches.

In addition to the number and function blocks, the new keyboard has a series of keys for multimedia control and a multifunction wheel that, for example, allows us to control the volume of music or a movie that is playing on the PC, raising and lowering it by rolling it or mutating it if we click on it.

In the front we find a clean panel with a small recess in the lower central part and this is so because it is normal that we always have it hidden when using the wrist rest, which by the way has the same recess but bigger size. This palm rest is one of the points that we will most appreciate when using the keyboard to write long texts, since thanks to its padding covered in synthetic leather it allows us to rest on it while our fingers fly over the keyboard.

We have seen this accessory before in other Razer models, featuring a clean design only broken by the brand’s logo in a bas-relief in the central part.

If we turn the Razer Ornata V2 around we are going to find a three-level leg system, counting having them folded, and four rubber strips in the corners to keep it stable and fixed. However we also see a series of channels that allow us to route the cable to the sides or to the central part. This simple thing is something that should be mandatory in every self-respecting keyboard.

A hybrid keyboard, the best of both worlds

From this keyboard the leading role is taken by its keys, or rather what is under them. Razer’s membrane system starts from the base of a membrane keyboard but with the addition of a small piece of metal that allows you to add the peculiar click of a mechanical keyboard, in addition to giving it an intermediate feeling between membrane and mechanical when you press on them.

These switches have an ultra low profile and a plastic design that allows RGB lighting to pass through, which is also reflected in the white base and gives the keyboard a more gamer look.

Certainly an intermediate point has been achieved between both types of keyboard, with the smooth typing of the membrane and with the characteristic sound of the mechanic, although in an attenuated way that means that we can use it even in work environments.

In the case of a Razer device, all the keys can be configured, something that we will do with the Synapse software that we will talk about next, but it also has anti-ghosting technology and a polling rate of 1000 Hz, so it will accurately detect even multiple simultaneous clicks.

Specifications RAZER ORNATA V2

Features: Razer Hybrid Mechanical Membrane Technology Multi-function digital wheel and multimedia keys Razer Chroma RGB backlighting Ergonomic faux fur wrist rest Compatible with Razer Synapse Cable routing options Fully programmable keys with instant macro recording Simultaneous key recognition Ultra-braided fiber cable Tasa ) 1000 Hz Compatible with Xbox One for basic input

Synapse, a fix on Razer devices

If it is from Razer, you will almost have to use Synapse if you want to get the best out of your devices. This software is installed by connecting the keyboard to our PC (if you want) and allows us to configure parameters such as keys and lighting.

I must say that for some reason the software has detected the keyboard and let me configure it, but I had to do it blindly in the case of the configuration of the keys, since for some reason the map was not shown in the app. It is to imagine that it is something that will be solved soon, since although it does not prevent its use, it does make it more complicated.

With Synapse we can customize each one, including the elaboration of macro recording, but we can also customize the lighting with a wide variety of effects, which can also be applied in conjunction with other devices of the brand.

User experience

This keyboard is an atypical case and at first it misplaces a bit. In other words, you have a gamer-like keyboard and a typing sensation that your ear tells you is mechanical, while each press reminds you that there is a membrane system underneath. However, after the initial shock, you find a really interesting proposal for those who want to combine game and work.

The experience of use has been very satisfactory, even more so if we make use of the palm rest, since it allows us to spend the working day writing without getting tired. The padding is nice, though the bottom keys are a little low in comparison.

The new addition of the control keys and the multifunction wheel is one of those things that you don’t know you need until you have it, especially this second one. If you are fond of watching movies or listening to music from your PC, in the end it becomes one of the parts of the keyboard that you will use the most. Of course if you don’t watch movies or listen to music, they are still a superfluous extra for you.

Conclusions

When thinking about acquiring this keyboard you must take into account its hybrid switch system, achieving the sensation of the membrane keyboard with the feedback of a mechanical keyboard. If neither make you feel comfortable, this may be your perfect alternative, while preserving that gamer aspect that gives you RGB lighting while obtaining the comfort and writing rest that your wrist rest provides.

Of course the Razer Ornata V2 is an alternative to a polarized market and a new option for those who have not found their place in them, in addition the addition of the multifunction wheel is a plus that I am increasingly grateful for having on my keyboards.

Of course, it also has a significant but and this comes from the price from € 109.99 they do not make it suitable for all budgets.

Razer Ornata V2

€ 109.99

In favor

Membrane Membrane, the best of two worlds Wrist rest included Multimedia keys and multifunction wheel Synapse

If you liked this article, share it.