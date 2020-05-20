Razer has already shown us that it knows how to make great devices focused on the gamer public, but also for more everyday use. Not long ago we showed you the Razer Hammerhead wireless in-ear headphones that can be used both on a daily basis and to play on the phone.

Today the company of the three snakes has gone one step further and presents its new Razer Opus, a headphone with active noise cancellation and THX true wireless sound to enjoy the best sound anywhere.

Razer Opus, pure sound without distractions

Razer’s new wireless headphones differ from what we usually associate with the brand. As it is intended for more everyday use, its design has been refined and softened, with fluid lines and an elegant appearance. Its synthetic leather lined headband format to fit our head and thick circumaural ear cushions to fit our ears without pressure, promise hours of use without being uncomfortable.

Designed for a demanding audience when it comes to sound quality, the Razer Opus features 2 dynamic 40mm diaphragms and active hybrid noise cancellation. It uses a system of four dedicated microphones, two internal and two external, which listen constantly to be able to precisely synchronize a frequency that cancels out the noise around us.

Along with this we have the THX certification, which ensures that the new Razer Opus offer distortion-free sound, with the best response to high frequencies, vocals and balanced bass levels. With this, we can perfectly listen to the voices of the actors in a movie or the voice of the singer of our favorite songs, while also maintaining powerful bass that impacts us.

Even with our years of experience in creating headphones for the world’s most demanding audiences, the design of the Razer Opus forced us to rethink every detail. With the Razer Opus headphones we can offer a listening experience that satisfies the most demanding audiophile in any environment.

With a autonomy of up to 25 hours With sound cancellation activated and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, we can also use them through an analog input with a 3.5mm connector.

Specifications Razer Opus

Features: Speakers: 2 x 40mm dynamic speakers Weight: 265 grams Response rate: 20Hz – 20kHz Microphone: 4 for hybrid ANC, 2 for voice chat Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.2 & 3.5mm Codecs: AAC & APTX, 4.2, A2DP, AVRCP, HFPCertification THXCancelation Active Hybrid Noise with 4 Dedicated ANC Microphones Plush Faux Leather Foam Ear Pads & Headband Opus Mobile App Quick Care Mode Auto Pause / Auto Play Up to 25 hours use with ANC

Price and availability

The new Razer Opus are available in two colors: black and Midnight Blue, being able Purchase for € 209.99 through the Razer website in North America, Europe, China and Asia Pacific.

