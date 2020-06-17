THX is an American company that since its creation at the hands of George Lucas has created and improved a virtual immersed audio system that we have already been talking about thanks to its incorporation in different headphones.

The CEO of the company is none other than Min Liang Tan, who is known to gamers as the founder of Razer, a reference brand in gaming devices that in 2016 acquired THX. Since then we have been able to see this sound on devices such as the Razer Kraken Ultimate, but from now on we can enjoy it on any device thanks to the new application Razer THX Spatial Audio for Windows 10.

Razer THX Spatial Audio for Windows 10

The new Razer THX Spatial Audio application for Windows 10 allows us to enjoy advanced 7.1 surround sound that improves the gaming experience thanks to high-level immersive sound. This is achieved by creating a virtual sound that, using headphones, offers us positional audio, meaning that we can clearly hear the sound “from the same point where it is produced.”

This is clearer to understand with an example, imagine that you are playing and you hear a few steps. With this system you can feel the point from where it is produced and thus react more quickly.

“Together with THX we have developed an immersive audio solution that meets all of the gaming needs: positional, dynamic and accurate audio,” said Alvin Cheung, senior vice president of the Razer peripheral unit. “We have accomplished this by leveraging THX’s cinematic audio experience, and then adding a wide range of customization tools, both to fine-tune and personalize each listener’s soundscape.”

The new application must be downloaded from the Razer website and has a 15-day trial period. This application allows us to enable THX Spatial Audio sound on any device, in addition to being able to configure various options.

Each user is a world and they have their own preferences. With the Razer application we can configure aspects such as the volume and distance of the sound points, as well as adapt the equalizer depending on the use we are going to give it. The application comes with several presets configured for games, watching a movie or listening to music, however we can choose to create new profiles and even add bass reinforcement, or the clarity of the voice.

Along with a wide device compatibility, the Razer THX Spatial Audio app will include a widget through the Windows Game Bar that will be added soon.

The application can be downloaded and tested for free for 15 days, after which it will cost € 24.99 if we want to buy it or € 12.49 as an update to 7.1 Surround.