Razer Kishi, review: playing heads-up

Although currently we do not go out of our homes so much, coexistence often ends up becoming a struggle to see who has the turn of the television, the computer or the console. Although without a doubt our smartphone will always be only ours. And it is that with the large number of titles that do not stop reaching these portable devices, add-ons like the Razer Kishi they begin to gain more and more prominence among the most gamers.

Thought to fit around a mobile phone, we find a control made up of two rigid parts on which are the buttons and joysticks, joined via a small elastic strap system and an iron that will in turn act as a stop at the rear.

Attaching each of them to one end of the terminal, with the only outlet orientation, the Razer Kishi has quite ergonomic design quite similar to that of the Nintendo Switch, perfectly curved for a better grip while keeping a width small enough not to take up too much space. And is that the comfort of this device is one of its key qualities, built entirely with hard plastic materials that give it solidity and a fairly light weight of only 320 grams.

It is also a nice touch to have two small openings in the upper area of ​​the right control for audio output. Of course, the ideal would have been to have this same one on the left control, since more and more terminals have double loudspeakers and side output also in the upper area.

However, a detail to note is its compatibility, since unfortunately it will not be compatible with many of the gaming smartphones on the market due to its size. And it is that although by focusing on a semi-solid structure, with the clear advantage of the use of these rear straps, the usable space officially supported up to 163.7 mm, although we can cover enough for terminals up to 168 mm (always without a cover) before starting to force the device.

The style and layout of the keypad It is very similar to that of an Xbox controller, with its own serigraphy on the action buttons and the same distribution of levers and D-pad. On the right control there is an auxiliary USB-C port covered with a sticker. This gives us a link to the mobile to charge without removing the remote.

The Razer Kishi For Android does not require any type of software to start using it, counting in fact with full compatibility with the Google operating system, being able to handle some basic functions such as the “back” or “home” functions.

Although it should be noted that, not because of the command but because of some developers, the Razer Kisin will not be compatible with all current games. And it is that many competitive online games such as PUBG or COD, have begun to block the use of controls in their mobile versions; although we will also find a similar problem with some MMOs, in this case not optimized to detect this type of accessories.

However, this also has its obvious counterpart, without offering no mapping or reconfiguration option of buttons or levers. And it is that although there are some third-party applications with which we can save this failure, some own application similar to the one offered by the manufacturer for other of its controllers such as Raiju Ultimate is missing.

Another very interesting aspect is the fact that the Razer Kishi incorporates a small battery of its own, which will allow us to extend the autonomy of the phone during our games. Although if that were not enough, as we pointed out before, this controller has an additional USB-C input to offer us the possibility of charging the mobile without having to remove the remote. A load that, although we can confirm, will support the fast charging option advanced by the manufacturer, unfortunately the exact watt figure is not specified.

Currently we can find the Razer Kishi For Android in the official Razer store, as well as in other distributors such as Amazon, under a price of 89.99 euros. A figure that, although it is not exactly cheap, it is not excessive as it is a gaming device designed for such a specific use.

Also mention that the Razer Kishi for Android is not the only model that the manufacturer has, since we can also find a second identical version designed especially for the iPhone with a Lightning connector instead of the USB connector.

Final assessment

Build quality8

Installation and software8.5