Razer Iskur X updates its gaming chair, now more affordable

Updating its offer of gaming chairs, the Taiwanese company has once again surprised us with the arrival of the Razer Iskur X, which, as its “X” nomenclature indicates, is presented as a reduced and cheaper version of its predecessor, opting this time for the partial elimination of the innovative lumbar ergonomic design, which can now be purchased separately.

As we said, the big difference with respect to the original Razer Iskur, is that this time We will not have the presence of an exclusive lumbar support system or the headrest, this time limited to some added extras that we can purchase independently. In this way, the design of the Razer Iskur X is minimized to the structure of the back and seat itself, with a minimalist and elegant profile, but still gamer.

Thus, the chair will maintain the same upholstery of multi-layer black synthetic leather, finished with a distinctive snake-like design, to create the ultimate look that’s unique to Razer. A design that will only be interrupted by some details on the edges and stitched details in the company’s classic green color, with the logo of the triple crossed snake adorning the upper part of the upper backrest area, and the motto “For Gamers. By Gamers ”embroidery at the front of the seat.

The Razer Iskur X gaming chair supports up to 136 kilograms and features a sculpted back It provides more support along the natural curve of the spine, while the angled seat edge maximizes upper leg and thigh support. And it is that the chair has a multifunction recline that will allow us to reposition it to obtain the most comfortable position for long sitting sessions.

In addition, the entire chair will be made up of high-density foam cushions as well as the 2D armrest system that will allow us to customize its height and horizontal orientation to offer us greater support and comfort according to our playing posture.

Availability and price

As we anticipated, the Razer Iskur X is presented under a cheaper model than its predecessor, reducing its price to 399.99 euros, to which we can add the additional accessories of the cushions for the head and the lumbar area, which will amount to 39.99 and 49.99 euros respectively.