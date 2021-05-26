Razer Introduces New Blackwidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed

05/26/2021 at 6:43 PM CEST

The leading lifestyle brand for gamers, Razer, today unveiled a new version of its flagship keyboard, the BlackWidow, this time in its version V3 Mini HyperSpeed, with which you will combine wireless freedom with all the functionalities that the increasingly successful compact keyboards have.

Thus, this gaming keyboard has a 65% size (that is, it is 65% of the standard size) and has the keys at full height, so it will have the maximum usability for whatever you want to use it for. It is also a mechanical keyboard, with the classic elegant, minimalist and functional appearance that this brand usually boasts. Its aluminum chassis promises a balanced and robust weight, something classic for this type of keyboard and which is widely valued.

It has full customization support via Razer Synapse 3, both in lighting and in the customization of macros, with an internal hybrid memory and in the cloud that allows up to 5 profiles.

Its HyperSpeed ​​Wireless technology promises to be a wireless keyboard with incredibly low latency to ensure that we have full control in our long gaming sessions.

As for the switches, they are the brand’s own switches, designed by Razer to bring the greatest functionality and durability.

We can buy this keyboard through Razer.com from May 25, 2021 at a price of € 189.99.