Razer Huntsman Mini: this is the new 60% format keyboard

It incorporates some of the most demanded improvements by the community and is available with optical, tactile and linear switches.

Gamers were asking for a compact, high-performance keyboard and Razer has responded. How? Introducing the Huntsman Mini, an ultra-compact 60% format keyboard that fits perfectly into the tight spaces typical of tournaments.

At 60% the size of a full-size keyboard, the Razer Huntsman Mini retains all essential gaming keys. Functions that are normally assigned to dedicated keys on a full-size keyboard are still present as secondary functions, printed on the inner side of the keys. Even more functions or macros can be assigned to any key via Razer Hypershift within the Razer Synapse 3 app.

This minimalist design clears desk clutter and allows more room to move the mouse when fast and wide movements are needed.

Powered by the community

It is equipped with Doubleshot PBT keys, available since September with the Huntsman Tournament Edition keyboard, they last longer than the ABS keys of traditional standard keyboards, and are highly resistant to oily shine after prolonged use. Razer has also invested heavily in producing these high-quality PBT keys in regional versions of this keyboard, including Japanese, Nordic, Russian, German, French, and Spanish.

For those who prefer to customize the keyboard at all levels, the Huntsman Mini features a standard bottom row to be compatible with most standard keys on the market. It connects to the computer via USB-C, so it can be exchanged for any other of a different design.

The Huntsman with Optical Touch Switch is available now for € 129.99, and the Huntsman with Linear Optical Switch will arrive in August at a price of € 139.99. Take an in-depth look at the different models on the official Razer website.