Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro, THX Certified

New wireless headphones with hybrid active noise cancellation, low latency audio and customizable fit for an immersive experience.

Razer announces its Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earbuds, with THX Certified audio. Your goal is seamless, high-fidelity sound perfect for any situation whether you’re working at home, walking or gaming. Like standard Hammerhead True Wireless headphones, this Pro model features comfortable touch controls and voice assist compatibility, custom low latency Bluetooth connection. The comfortable and secure fit with improved noise isolation is guaranteed thanks to a design that conforms to the inside of the ear with the inclusion of Comply premium memory foam. The Hammerhead True Wireless Pro headphones are also IPX4 certified for protection against sweat and splashes.

Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation

The Hammerhead True Wireless Pro use hybrid ANC, which cancels both unwanted internal and external noise, generating reverse sound waves simultaneously, and combined with an improved passive noise isolation solution. This is accomplished by incorporating two external and two internal microphones to deliver the intended sound crystal clear.

THX Audio Certification

To achieve the stringent requirements of obtaining THX certification, precise details such as frequency range and response are evaluated, as well as that the device must be capable of delivering clear and detailed sound, deep impact bass and zero distortion at high volumes. . This certification process also calls for great sound isolation that the Hammerhead True Wireless Pro addresses with an on-ear design for a perfect fit. Custom levels of comfort and other acoustic options are provided by Comply premium foam ear cushions, with any of the six sets of silicone covers included in various sizes and materials.

Low latency wireless sound

The Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro headphones offer a wide soundscape for mobile games, movies and music thanks to their 10mm speakers and a frequency response of 20Hz -20kHz. With game mode on and your custom Bluetooth 5.1, the connection reduces latency to just 60ms during gameplay.

Touch controls

Touch controls allow you to switch between ANC mode and quick attention mode, control music and calls, and activate the smartphone’s voice assistant with a simple touch. Quick Attention Mode uses microphones to let in outside sound, useful for quick conversation on calls. A mobile app available for iOS and Android devices offers access to personal audio equalizer settings, reassignment of touch gestures, testing of unique settings, and many more options.

Autonomy

Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earbuds offer up to 20 hours of total battery life, with 4 hours per charge on the earbuds and up to four recharges using the case, which includes a carabiner clip.

Other technical details

Impedance: 16 ohms. Microphone: frequency response between 100 Hz and 10 kHz, signal-to-noise ratio: 60 dB, sensitivity (1 kHz): -42 dBFS and omni-directional pickup pattern. Supported codecs: SBC and AAC.

www.razer.com