Razer expands its suite of products for Apple devices

Razer is expanding its suite of products for Apple devices. The manufacturer of hardware for gamers has presented a new Thunderbolt 4 dock, which arrives loaded with ports to expand the available connections. In addition, it premieres a GaN USB-C wall charger capable of charging various high-voltage devices such as iPads, iPhones, and even a MacBook.

In general, the number of ports equipped as standard on devices is usually sufficient for everyday tasks. However, sometimes it may be necessary to expand the number of available connections. For this, there are different accessories that allow you to meet this objective and one of them is the new Razer Thunderbolt 4 dock.

It is a base designed to expand the connectivity of a wide variety of Apple devices. In other words, it’s not just limited to the Mac. With a new Mercury White finish, it offers both functionality and design. As for its characteristics, it is equipped with several ports, including 3 USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, 3 USB Type-A ports, a UHS-ll SD card reader and an Ethernet port.

The dock Razer Thunderbolt 4 offers a bandwidth of 40Gbps. In addition, it supports 2 4K monitors and 1 8K monitor. As if this were not enough, it also offers ultra-fast data transfer with an external SSD. Regarding compatibility, the company ensures that it is compatible with all Apple products with Thunderbolt and USB-C, even if they are older.

Razer has also presented its newor GaN USB-C charger. It is a gallium nitride device that offers a compact and minimalist design. This allows you to comfortably move it on trips. However, its small size does not equal less performance. This is capable of loading several high-voltage devices such as MacBooks, iPads, and iPhones.

Regarding the available ports, the charger has 2 USB-C ports and 2 USB-A ports, offering a maximum combined output power of 130W for fast charging of multiple devices at once.

Price and availability of the Razer ThunderBolt dock and USB-C charger

The company has indicated that its new devices are penalized for improving the productivity of device users. Manzana They will be available for pre-order starting today, July 12, 2021, at the online store, RazerStores stores and authorized retailers.

The dock Razer Thunderbolt 4 Mercury White will be offered at a recommended price of 319.99 euros. The Razer USB-C GaN White Charger, meanwhile, will come at a suggested price of 179.99 euros.

