Razer clear mask, with respirator, microphone, speaker and RGB lights

It features removable and rechargeable active fans, and smart pods that regulate airflow for optimal breathability. It is, for the moment, a project.

Project Hazel. This is the name of this smart and multimedia mask. Its starting point is to address the environmental concerns of disposable masks, while enhancing the characteristics of a multipurpose personal protective cover. The mask concept design innovates in terms of protection by featuring the N95 medical grade respirator that uses removable and rechargeable active ventilators, as well as smart capsules that regulate airflow for optimal breathability. Its High Bacterial Filtration Efficiency (BFE) SmartPods filter at least 95% of airborne particles and have high fluid resistance.

Transparent design

To improve social interaction, Project Hazel has a clear and transparent design so that those around you can see your facial gestures such as a smile, as well as allow a person with hearing difficulties to read lips. The interior lights are automatically activated in the dark, allowing users to express themselves clearly regardless of lighting conditions.

Optimize voice

Since masks can also mute voices, a new Razer VoiceAmp technology (patent pending) uses a built-in microphone and amplifier to enhance the wearer’s speech for clear communication while staying safe in social situations.

Replaceable and rechargeable discs



To reduce waste created by disposable masks, the Project Hazel smart mask uses replaceable and rechargeable disc-type fans, which can be easily disinfected from bacteria and viruses by placing them inside its dual-purpose wireless fast-charging box. with a sanitizing UV interior light. Illumination indicators show charge levels and battery life, which offers autonomy for a full day.

Building

This mask is waterproof and scratch resistant, being as tough as it is sustainable, made from recyclable plastic to greatly minimize the waste created by disposable masks. The silicon-lined smart mask offers comfort with cooling and active air regulation, providing fresh air and ventilating CO2. The result is an airtight seal of its adjustable edges, allowing custom sizes for a secure fit that avoids clogging the mouth. For user-style entertainment and use, the user can activate the two lighting zones with customizable Razer Chroma RGB lights, with up to 16.8 million colors and a set of dynamic lighting effects.

In the process of improvement

According to the company, this smart mask concept will continue to be optimized through rigorous testing and user feedback to ensure high safety compliance and maximum comfort and ease of use. Razer Concept Designs are searches for innovation by Razer’s design and engineering teams to gain feedback from the gaming community and influence the future range of Razer products. Previous concept designs have gone on sale or some of their elements have been included in other products.

