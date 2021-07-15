Razer Blade 17, big and powerful to replace desktops

Razer has updated its largest and most powerful laptop with the processors H45 Series Tiger Lakethe highest performance from Intel, combined with NVIDIA’s highest-end dedicated RTX 30 graphics for notebooks. It has also revamped the ‘base’ model of its 15-inch laptop.

The new Razer Blade 17 is a ‘machine’ capable of replacing desktop computers for all types of computer use, especially video games where this laptop is mainly directed. It is based on a screen of 17.3 inch, with multi-touch technology and native resolution panels up to 4K with high refresh rate.

The great novelty of this version is the processor Intel Core i9-11900H Which incorporates. A development of 8 cores and 16 threads of native processing, with a working frequency of up to 4.9 GHz, which is part of Intel’s highest performance platform for notebooks, the Tiger Lake H45 manufactured in 10nm processes.

CPU is paired with a graphics card RTX 3080 Mobile, the most advanced of NVIDIA, while the options of RAM (DDR4-3200 MHz) and storage (SSD PCIe 4.0) extend as far as the user wants.

Other new features for the Razer Blade 17 include a fingerprint-resistant chassis liner; improved touchpad touch panel; a revamped 1080p webcam and boosted audio system that has doubled the number of speakers and microphones (four) and has support for THX Spatial Audio.

The increase in CPU performance has forced a redesign of the cooling system, improved for the occasion in order to keep temperatures under control and prevent heat from being transmitted to the keyboard area and where we place our hands.

Intel’s 11th-generation chips also add connectivity enhancements, such as support for Thunderbolt 4. plus Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, Gigabit Ethernet, SD card slot, a host of USB ports, and the Chroma RGB backlit keyboard.

Razer Blade 17, Razer’s largest and most powerful laptop, is now available in select markets, on the company’s web portal, physical stores and selected retailers with a price starting at $ 2,399.

Razer Blade 15 Base

Razer has also updated the ‘base’ version of its 15-inch laptop, in the same way it did in May with the Razer 15 Advanced. It stands out for an Intel Core H Series i7-11800H CPU, an RTX 3070 GPU and displays with refresh rates of up to 165 Hz. This model can also be reserved from $ 1,799.