We are used to seeing how Razer presents presented gaming devices, from keyboards and mice to mats and laptops. However, it also takes into account the creators who allow us to enjoy these games or related content.

An example of this are the capturers and microphones that we have already shown you, which are designed for content creators, or the new laptop Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition, a device that is capable of offering power to create multimedia content and even be used for creating visual effects.

Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition

The company of the three snakes has presented this new laptop as a true mobile workstation, incorporating components to meet the needs of any creator.

Its design has not varied excessively with respect to other company laptops, maintaining its hardness thanks to the use of a single block of anodized aluminum with a mercury white finish, leaving aside the black finishes that we saw in other models. The choice of aluminum means that with measurements of 235mm x 355mm x 17.8mm, a weight of only 2.2 kilograms is obtained.

The focal point for interacting with the new Razer Blade 15 Studio is a 15.6-inch 4K OLED touchscreen protected with Gorilla Glass. With it, richer colors are achieved that cover the 100% DCI-P3 color space, with a custom calibration for color pressure and a Delta-E bass so our creations look the way we had in mind.

If our intention is to create video games or digital effects, a tiresponse time of only 1 ms It will allow us to do it and test them with the maximum tranquility.

A beast under the hood

The best of this laptop we do not see with the naked eye, since it is located under the hood. There we are going to find a processor 10th Gen Intel 8th Core i7-10875H, which is capable of reaching clock speeds of up to 5.1 GHz using Intel Thermal Velocity Boost technology and a NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000 graphics card with 16GB of GDDR6 memory and 48 RT cores to improve ray tracing performance in real time.

This powerful engine will allow us to work with 3D models and perform complicated visual effects with the best results. At this point Razer has not hesitated to ask the creators of Battlesuit to test their new device.

“If you were to ask me a few years ago if I could have done a high-end CG animation project like Battlesuit remotely with a laptop, you would probably think I was crazy,” said Gasraf ‘HaZ’ Dulull, director and producer of Battlesuit. Today, tools like Unreal Engine with NVIDIA graphics technology on a Blade laptop allow filmmakers like me to push the limits of science fiction storytelling without restriction, allowing me to realize my vision no matter how wild my imagination is. . “

The result is shown in a video that allows us to get an idea of ​​what we can do with the Blade 15 Studio.

The Blade 15 Studio Edition comes with a UHS-III SD card reader, Bluetooth 5 connectivity and a USB-C port with Thunderbolt 3, which allows high-speed data transfer and can even be used for charging if necessary.

Price and availability

After talking about the best of this device it is time to put your feet on the ground and that is that the Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition has a price according to what it offers. To get hold of it we will have to make an outlay of € 4,599.99, being available at the moment in the United States and Canada, although it will later reach Europe, China, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

