Razer Blade 15 and Razer Book finally in Spain

The wait is over. After months of talking about the Razer Blade 15 and Razer Book laptops, the brand has finally confirmed the arrival of these two systems to the Spanish market. The first for its high performance and the second for combining high performance with a size that makes it especially portable, we are talking about two really interesting computers, and their adaptation to our market, with the Spanish keyboard, finally puts them within the reach of users Spanish people.

Now, what does each of the Razer laptops that have reached the Spanish market offer us? Soon they will pass through our laboratory and we will tell you in detail, but now, following their arrival in the national market, we are going to give a first review of the Razer Blade 15 and Razer Book, so that the reason why they are so expected is understood. , and why Razer is so proud of both teams.

Razer Blade 15

Equipped with Intel Core-I7 processors (6 cores in the Base model and 8 in the Advanced), the other great brain of the Razer Blade 15 is its GPU, since it mounts Mobile versions of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 family, which offer high performance without electricity consumption becoming a problem that affects both the temperature of the system and its autonomy when it is not connected.

In addition, and to reinforce this point, it uses Max-Q technologies, such as “Advanced Optimus” to improve battery life when gaming, “Dynamic Boost 2.0” to optimize graphics performance when playing games or rendering content, and “ Whisper Mode 2.0 ”, which offers better control over the acoustic section.

The Razer Blade 15 Advance features one terabyte PCIe SSD, while the Base model offers a capacity of 512 gigabytes. In both cases, yes, its storage capacity can be expanded thanks to an M.2 slot available for this purpose. And as for RAM, at the top of the range we can choose between 32 or 16 gigs, the latter being the only amount available in the Base model.

A key point of the Razer Blade 15 is undoubtedly its screen, and is that in the case of the Blade 15 Advanced model we can choose between Full HD at 360Hz, Quad HD at 240Hz with NVIDIA G-SYNC, and Ultra HD OLED with a wide color spectrum, and therefore highly recommended for creators of content, at 60Hz. In the Base model, we can choose between two configurations: FHD at 144 Hz or QHD with a refresh rate of 165 hertz.

The new Razer Blade 15 laptops are priced starting at € 1,799 RRP and are available to pre-order at PC Components and Amazon. You can find more information on the official Razer website.

Razer Book

With 11th generation Intel Core-I5 and I7 processors (up to i7-1165G7 at 4.7 gigahertz via Intel Turbo Boost), its graphical section falls on a Intel Iris Xe adapter, which guarantees performance more than adequate for its 13.4-inch screen with Full HD touch and non-touch and UltraHD touch configurations protected with Gorilla Glass 6. It is accompanied by up to 16 gigabytes of RAM and 512 gigabytes of storage Of high speed.

One of its key characteristics is its thinness, and to avoid temperature problems inside the Razer Book has an advanced steam chamber cooling system designed by Razer, which avoids the need to use active dissipation elements such as fans, offering great performance in a very quiet computer.

The new Razer Book starts at € 1,699.99 and is available to pre-order on PC Components and Amazon. You can find more information on the official Razer website.

