Razer Blade 14, the most powerful 14 “laptop on the market

Razer Blade 14 (2021) claims to be «the most powerful 14-inch gaming laptop on the market«. And its spec sheet seems to confirm it with AMD’s most advanced Ryzen Mobile processor and higher-performance NVIDIA dedicated graphics as the foundation of its internal hardware.

The E3 2021 fair continues to develop at a good pace, albeit virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And if games are the most important thing in an entertainment fair, it is obvious that they also need powerful machines to run. The one that we are presenting to you in this article is the best laptop presented so far in the framework of this event.

Razer Blade 14, features

Razer Blade 14 arrives extensively renewed after three years of the last update of a model that we liked since its launch for its compact size, not without great performance. It is based on a screen of 14 inch diagonal with two panels to choose from, one with FHD resolution and 144 Hz refresh rate, and the other with native QHD resolution and 165 Hz refresh rate. Both use IPS technology and are custom calibrated at the factory to support 100% sRGB color gamut and 100% DCI-P3 on the Quad HD panel.

In the internal hardware we have news of interest, since it is the Razer’s first laptop with an AMD Ryzen processor. And not just anyone, since it can equip up to the Ryzen 9 5900HX, a CPU manufactured in 7 nm technological processes under the new Zen 3 architecture, which showed spectacular scores in the previous tests with its 8 cores and 16 native processing threads that it can reach a frequency of 4.6 GHz and has 20 Mbytes of cache.

The graphics section is not far behind since it equips the latest generation of NVIDIA dedicated graphics, up to the RTX 3080 Mobile. All configurations of the notebook feature 16 Gbytes of DDR4-3200MHz RAM and M.2 NVMe solid state drives with 1 Tbyte of storage capacity.

In terms of connectivity, highlight the two HDMI 2.1 ports (output up to 4K and 120 Hz) or the support for Wi-Fi 6E, in addition to the two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports and an audio system with THX Spatial Audio certified stereo speakers and a 3.5mm combo audio jack. Regarding autonomy, the manufacturer promises up to 12 hours, which is not bad for this kind of equipment.

It also has a Windows Hello compatible webcam for authentication tasks and a TPM 2.0 security module. As expected from a manufacturer that stands out for its peripherals, we must highlight the RGB backlit keyboard with Chroma support and the Microsoft Precision Touchpad that this Razer Blade 14 mounts.

Its design is in plain sight, with a chassis built entirely in CNC aluminum and a matte black finish typical of Razer equipment and that for our taste offers a spectacular look. Slim (1.67 cm), light (1.77 kg) and extremely compact (30% smaller in volume than a typical 15-inch laptop) for a powerful gaming device, it has a special cooling system with two low-profile fans and a steam chamber.

Razer Blade 14 (2021), price and availability

The laptop is officially priced at 1,799 dollars / 1,999 euros and is available now at Razer.com, RazerStore stores, and select retail partners. A team to take into account for the high-end games on laptops or any computer and entertainment task because its components really do.

And if you want a bigger screen size, we remind you that Razer last month updated the Blade 15 Advanced with Intel Tiger Lake-H processors and dedicated NVIDIA RTX 30 Mobile graphics.