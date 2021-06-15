Razer Blade 14 (2021), features, price and technical sheet

At its E3 2021 event, Razer has focused on video game hardware. Among the different announced devices, the one that undoubtedly stands out above anyone is the new Razer Blade 14. A gaming laptop that finally goes from Intel to AMD, accompanied by an NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics and other impressive specifications.

The Razer Blade 14 has been one of the quintessential gaming laptops for years. This time the manufacturer has decided to update it again in style. With specifications at the height of very few notebooks, the Razer Blade 14 (2021) also stands out for its thinness and price.

Razer Blade 14 (2021) Datasheet

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

16.8mm x 220mm x 319.7mm

1.78 kg

SCREEN

14 ”QHD 165Hz, 2560 x 1440 or 14” FHD 144Hz, 1920 x 1080

PROCESSOR

AMD Ryzen ™ 9 5900HX with 8 or 16 cores

GRAPHIC CARD

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX ™ 3070 (8GB VRAM), NVIDIA® GeForce RTX ™ 3080 (8GB VRAM), or NVIDIA® GeForce RTX ™ 3060 (6GB VRAM)

RAM

16GB DDR4-3200MHz

INTERNAL STORAGE

1TB SSD

CONNECTIVITY

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

DRUMS

61.6 Wh

12 hours of autonomy

PORTS

2 x USB 3.2 type A

2 x USB 3.2 type C

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x jack

SOFTWARE

Windows 10 Home

OTHERS

Windows Hello

Backlight keyboard

Webcam

PRICE

From 1,999.99 euros

AMD Ryzen 9 in a Razer Blade

When Razer entered the laptop world a decade ago, things were very different from now between Intel and AMD. The latter has evolved and grown dramatically, offering increasingly powerful processors at the height of Intel’s or better. Therefore, it is not surprising that Razer has bet on them for its new laptop, the first with AMD CPU.

In a very specific market niche like the one Razer plays in, the new Razer Blade 14 is presented as a serious laptop for gamers looking for one that is light, easy to transport and powerful. To the AMD Ryzen ™ 9 5900HX processor a graphics card of NVIDIA GeForce RTX.

As far as the screen is concerned, we have a 1080p 144 Hz 100% sRGB panel, or a more powerful 1440p 165 Hz 100% DCI-P3 panel. Where there are no variants is in storage and RAM, from 1 TB SSD and 16 GB DDR4-3200 respectively.

All this within a laptop just 16 millimeters thick. So that it does not burn, Razer indicates that there is a vapor cooling system and different fans that are responsible for dissipating the thermal energy that comes from the internal components.

Despite its thinness, Razer has managed to fit a 61.6 Wh battery that offers an autonomy of 12 hours. 12 hours according to the manufacturer and without specifying very well what use it is given in those 12 hours, so it will have to be tested in a real environment to see how the battery behaves.

For the rest, the inclusion of multiple connectivity ports. We have two USB-C and two USB-A, as well as HDMI 2.1 video output and a jack-type audio port. Razer has also equipped it with a 720p Windows Hello compatible webcam and THX-certified spatial audio thanks to its two speakers.

Razer Blade 14 (2021) price and availability

The Razer Blade 14 (2021) can be purchased right now from the manufacturer’s official website. Its price ranges from $ 1,799.99 to $ 2,799.99 depending on the model chosen. Its recommended starting price in euros is 1,999.99 euros. It will also be available from Razer retail stores and partners.

