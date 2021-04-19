Razer Blackwidow V3 review: the beast gets modernized

04/19/2021 at 8:19 PM CEST

Razer is the leading gaming lifestyle brand for a reason in particular: take maximum care of your products. The famous brand launches revisions of its keyboards every little bit, and in this case it has been the turn of one of the jewels in the crown: the Razer Blackwidow V3.

Thus, knowing that the Blackwidow range is always a real success, the new version with switches is launched Razer Green Y Yellow with finishes and an impeccable quality. If you want to discover more about the Razer Blackwidow, join us in this review to discover its strengths.

DISCOVERING THE RAZER BLACKWIDOW V3

Razer Blackwidow V3

| Razer

As always, the first thing we meet is the classic cardboard box of the brand’s keyboards, with colors in black and green. The box includes the Razer Blackwidow V3, a brochure with a few words from the founder of the brand, the instruction manual and the typical stickers with the brand’s own triple snake.

If we go to what really interests us, we find that the Razer Blackwidow V3 has a sober and simple design typical of the brand, with fantastic black finishes, an aluminum upper chassis and an ABS plastic bottom matching the double injection keys that never wear out. The keyboard is heavy, about a kilo, and has 104 keys. In other peripherals the heaviness is something negative, but in this case the opposite, because what one looks for from a mechanical keyboard is that it be robust.

The keys are the usual ones, including an Fn key that if we press them we can access the special keys that They are found in F9, F10, F11, and F12. Next to it we find the wheel for volume.

If we talk about RGB lighting, we know very well that the lights are going to be of a great quality. If we add to that the classic use of Razer Synapse, the keyboard becomes fully configurable both in its lighting section and in other aspects such as macros.

If we turn the keyboard over, we find two legs with non-slip rubbers and two elevator legs to give the keyboard height if we prefer it that way. The connection is via USB with a high quality cable as it is meshed.

In short, the keyboard is very nice, and above all it is comfortable, robust, reliable, and with a really sober appearance (something that, I at least appreciate).

Razer Blackwidow V3

| Razer

HIGH QUALITY SWITCHES: NIHIL NOVUM SUB SOLEM

Nothing new under the sun, Razer has its own switches created with its own technology and usually they are the best on the market. We have tested the Green switches, although it can also be purchased with the Yellow ones. The sound is amazing, very loud yes, but it is something you expect when you buy a mechanical keyboard. To be frank, I really like it.

If what you are looking for is a Quieter switch, surely the Yellows are for you, since they are faster and do not have that clicky sound characteristic of the Green.Both switches have an average life of 80 million keystrokes. Mechanical keyboards are often mistrustful due to their shorter lifespan than membrane keyboards. Something that has been corrected over time to improve substantially.

In addition, among other things, it has complete antighosting, which will make it recognize all the keys that we play simultaneously thanks to the technology N-Key Rollover. The polling rate is 1000Hz, so the response time when pressing is lightning fast.

This is the Razer Blackwidow V3

| Razer

THE BEST SOFTWARE ON THE MARKET

Keyboard Razer Blackwidow uses Razer Synapse 3 software, possibly the best software on the market for our keyboards. Allows you to save up to 4 different usage profiles, change all functions of all keyboard keys and activate game mode. In addition, we can assign the Hypershift technology to one of the keys, to give that key another function.

Through Razer Synapse 3 we also control the lighting, with different profiles that add very effective quick effects. Although personally to me I like more to leave it with flat colors. Green looks great.

CONCLUSIONS

The new Razer Blackwidow 3 is a new update of this prestigious keyboard. Perhaps the only downside that can be removed is that there is already very little to improve on it, since it is really difficult to find a black point in one of the best keyboards on the market. Obviously if we are looking for something superior, we will have to go to the pro versions of it.