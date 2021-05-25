Razer BlackWidow v3 Mini Hyperspeed, review: small but bully

After the well-deserved update of the Razer BlackWidow v3, the Taiwanese company surprises us again with the arrival of a new mechanical keyboard to its main family, with the Razer BlackWidow v3 Mini Hyperspeed, a peripheral that, as its name indicates, will have a new reduced size formatas well as the backing of proprietary high-response wireless technologies, and of course, the brand’s mechanical switches.

Specifications Razer BlackWidow v3 Mini Hyperspeed

Switches

Razer Green / Yellow Mechanical Switches

Technology

Keys Razer PBT Doubleshot, N-key roll-over, Anti-ghosting

Polling rate

1,000 Hz HyperPolling

RGB lighting

Razer Chroma with 16.8 million customizable color options

software

Razer Synapse 3.0

Connectivity

2.4 GHz Hyperspeed dongle, Bluetooth, screened fiber cable with USB-C output

Price

From 189.99 euros







As we said, without a doubt the most remarkable aspect of this keyboard is your new 65% size factor, slightly larger than the already standardized 60%, but more compact than the classic Ten Key Less (or TKL). And it is that the BlackWidow v3 Mini Hyperspeed has opted not only for the elimination of the numeric keypad and multimedia controls, but also adds an additional line of keys on its far right, reducing only the size of the Shift key to save space without sacrificing functionality or comfort.

All of it maintaining a Spanish ISO layout, maintaining the presence of the Ñ key and the rest of the distribution of keys and special symbols.

However, the keyboard stands out still maintains the presence of some small frames around its entire structure, with a small addition of glossy plastic at the bottom, on which the backlit logo of the brand will stand out, customizable along with the rest of the lighting of the same.

And is that as a good gaming peripheral, the BlackWidow v3 Mini Hyperspeed will have independent lighting for each of its keys. In addition, another addition that he will also inherit from his older brothers, they will be PBT DoubleShot keys, which with a double injection treatment will offer us a more robust finish and a slightly shiny and grainy texture for a better touch and grip, as well as a longer lifespan of up to 100 million keystrokes per key.







While we are usually used to seeing the use of green mechanical switches on their keyboards, this time the presence of a second version with yellow mechanical switches (analyzed in this article), which provide greater smoothness of use, without losing the tactile response of the click, with a notable reduction in noise in the operation of the keys.

For those who are not familiar with mechanical keyboards, the main difference of these compared to conventional keyboards is usually the greater hardness of their keys. However, this time we find some keys that do not require too much pressure, with a short detection path. Something that allows us increase the speed of use and reaction during games, maintaining enough resistance to ensure the do not press other keys unintentionally.

Moving to the rear of the keyboard, the generous amount of non-slip rubber surfaces stands out, with up to five bands of different sizes that will make it almost impossible for the keyboard to move unintentionally during use. In addition, we will also have elevating legs with two levels of height that will help us adjust the keyboard for optimal use to our liking.

Keeping portability and mobility as one of its strengths, the BlackWidow v3 Mini Hyperspeed features dual wireless connectivity, being able to connect it to our computer through a bluetooth connection or with the 2.4 GHz Hyperspeed dongle, which in addition to a practically non-existent signal delay, will have the ability to pair several Razer Hyperspeed devices under a single receiver, thus releasing the ones that are always desired. USB ports.

Finally, we can also find a USB Type-C connector for the charging input and cable connectivity of this keyboard, which will allow us to continue to maintain continuous use of it while charging, without interrupting our gaming sessions.

Although undoubtedly the greatest advantage of use of the BlackWidow v3 Mini Hyperspeed resides in the wide customization capacity of these keys, allowing players to program different functions in a typing space outside the usual framework, but still within the natural range of use.

In fact, while I personally like full-size keyboards, using the numpad daily for work tasks, I have noticed an improvement when testing this keyboard. And it is that if we focus on the purely gaming field, the reduction of space gives a much greater freedom, avoiding some accidental knocks of the mouse.

Furthermore, posed as a keyboard for the professional competitive scene, we wanted to focus our tests on some of the best-known titles of the moment such as Fortnite, League of Legends, Apex Legends, Overwatch, or Call of Duty: Warzone, in which, beyond my own ability (or lack thereof) yes they have offered a significant performance improvement, with some really useful macro keys.

In addition, for all these indicated games, we will have a special lighting synchronization that will add some special reactions for the keyboard in front of our interactions during the game, such as when we receive damage, when collecting objects of different rarity from the loot, the recharge of our abilities , and even creating a more immersive atmosphere by responding to changing weather within the game.

So, finally, let’s go over the features of your free software. And it is that although the BlackWidow v3 Mini Hyperspeed will have plug-and-play functionality and some presets in its own memory, allowing us to take advantage of all its functions without the need to install software, using Razer Synapse it will greatly expand all its functionalities.

Among other functions, this software will allow us to access the configuration and reassignment of the functions of each and every one of the keys; Hypershift shortcut settings; macro editing; or the creation of user profiles, which we can also store in the internal memory of the keyboard itself for when we transport it.

In addition of course to the control of RGB lighting, with effects that will allow us to create a complete setting with the rest of Razer peripherals, as well as in all the lighting devices available for synchronization through this software, such as lights, speakers. , fans and even our box.

It should be noted that, although Synapse 3 is still one of the best software of its kind, for the moment it is still exclusively available for WindowsSo while Linux and macOS users will be able to use basic keyboard functions, they will still not have access to all of these customization options.

Without a doubt this keyboard presents a new user experience for games, with a new performance and format of keys that will offer us, once accustomed to it, a really tangible improvement in terms of the speed of action. And is that if what we are looking for is a mechanical keyboard at the level of eSports professionals, maintaining all the advantages of portability, compactness and optimal wireless experience, without a doubt it is one of the most interesting options currently available on the market. .

Currently the Razer BlackWidow v3 Mini Hyperspeed is only available through the official website of the brand, under a price of 189.99 euros (which includes free shipping costs for the peninsula and the Canary Islands), although it is expected that it will also join the catalog of other specialized distributors such as Amazon or PcComponentes, in the coming weeks.

Thus, thanks to its wireless connectivity, although this keyboard is designed mainly to be used on PC, we will have the necessary support for use with the PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S consoles. yes, under a reduced capacity of its functionalities.

Final assessment

Build quality9

User experience and software 9.5

Installation and configuration9